DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University recently announced fall scholarship winners for the class of 2021.
Twenty-seven high school seniors competed earlier this month during DWU’s Fall Scholarship Day on Dec. 4 for the university’s most prestigious scholarships. Students with outstanding academic status, leadership potential and commitment to serving others were invited to campus to meet with faculty, staff and students, all while exploring opportunities at DWU.
The following is a list of area Presidential Leadership and Randall Scholarship winners — DWU’s most competitive scholarships:
• John Wesley Scholarship winners: To qualify for a John Wesley Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.7 GPA and a 27/1210 ACT/SAT score. The award is for $13,000 to $14,750 and is renewable for up to 10 semesters if the student remains in good standing.
— Aidan Feser, Yankton, Yankton High School, is the son of Chasity and Aaron Feser. Feser was also awarded an athletic scholarship.
• Presidential Scholarship winners
To qualify for a Presidential Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA and an 18/860 ACT/SAT score. The award is for $8,750 to $13,000 and is renewable for up to 10 semesters if the student remains in good standing.
— Megan Soukup, Avon, Avon High School, is the daughter of Shirley and Troy Soukup
• Trustee Scholarship winners
To qualify for a Trustee Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA and a 24/1090 ACT/SAT score. The award is for $12,000 to $13,750 and is renewable for up to 10 semesters if the student remains in good standing.
— Bailey Spaans, Armour, Armour High School, is the daughter of Angela and Jay Spaans.
UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The names of more than 5,600 graduates from the University of Kansas this spring and summer have been announced by the University Registrar. Fall graduates will be announced in early 2021.
Many spring and summer 2020 graduates celebrated their accomplishments as part of the virtual 2020 Commencement. The university also plans to hold an in-person Commencement event in May 2021 for the Class of 2020.
Area South Dakota students are listed below. Not all students opt to have their name published by KU News Service.
• Sierra Paige Miles, Beresford, Doctor of Pharmacy
• Grant Michael Preheim, Marion, Master of Science in Education
• Sowmya Yamini Ragothaman, Vermillion, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
• Dustin Jacob Dvorak, Yankton, Juris Doctor
• Jason Dayne Shindler, Yankton, Master of Accounting.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER
A commencement ceremony was held Friday, Dec. 18, for 328 University of Nebraska Medical Center students.
Below is a list of area students.
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Creighton — Randy Wilmes (With High Distinction)
COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Master of Medical Nutrition
• Yankton — Kristen Steiner (With High Distinction)
MOUNT MARTY UNIVERSITY
Mount Marty University (MMU) is pleased to announce the fall 2020 Dean’s List honorees. The MMU Dean’s List comprises undergraduate students completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term GPA of 3.5.
The fall 2020 Dean’s List honorees include the following students from MMU’s Yankton campus:
Mikaela Ahrendt, Sioux Falls; Deborah Anderson, Peever; Maria Anderson, Webster; Kenji Aparicio, Naples FL; Alexis Arens, Crofton NE; Karlee Arnold, Parker CO; Lexyss Aviles, Barstow CA; Tashlynne Badger, Brandon; Alexandra Bargstadt, Winside NE; Andrea Bargstadt, Winside NE; Elizabeth Bauer, Spalding NE; Brooklyn Bernatow, Yankton; Jailen Billings, Sioux City IA; Lukas Blankman, Omaha NE; Abigail Bloom, Florence; Lindsey Bouffard, Concord NH; Tiffany Bowers, Clark; Chantel Brende, Baltic; Molly Brinkman, Jackson MN; Myles Brown, Summerville SC; Claire Buhr, Harrison NE; Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl, Boulder Creek CA; Madelyn Burns, Sioux Falls; Justin Cap, Yankton; Caden Casey, Rapid City; Sarah Castaneda, Bloomfield NE; Santiago Castillo, Brownsville TX; Gabriele Cavallari, Budoia; Clayton Chipchase, Yuba City CA; Sarah Chmelar, Parker; Federico Ciandri, Carrara; Christopher Collier, Hartington NE; McKenna Cooley, Henderson NV; Betsy Crumly, Page NE; Gracie Dailey, Lincoln NE; Calli Davis, Elk Point; Cooper Davis, Collins IA; Brandi DeCoteau, Sisseton SD; Thomas DeCoteau, Sisseton; Brynn Dilly, Neligh NE; Madison Dilly, Neligh NE; Jessica Djurkowitsch, Yankton; Breanna Dockendorf, Tyndall; Emily Dorn, Dell Rapids; Taylor Doubler, Lamberton MN; Tynan Duin, Omaha NE
Quinn Fargo, Gayville; Stephanie Faulhaber, Wessington Springs; Lacee Fedeler, Madison; Macie Ferwerda, Winner; Brian Feuz, Jackson WY; Milan Filipovich, Novi Sad; Tyrel Finger, Yankton; Rachel Flynn, West Lakeland MN; Kelsey Folchert, North Platte NE; Kendra Frick, Yankton; Alessandro Galbiati, Freeland MD; Madyson Gilbertson, Vermillion; Sotirios Gkosdis, Megara; Haley Gonsor, Aberdeen; Karen Hakeman, Lake Norden; Sara Hakeman, Lake Norden; Brooklynn Hakl, Yankton; Hannah Harberts, Emery; Malaya Heine, Fordyce NE; Lexi Hochstein, Sioux Falls; Aprille Hofer, Freeman; Brittney Hogie, Brookings; Ashley Hohn, Hartford; Madison Howard, Sioux Falls; Katarina Ilkow, Davis Junction IL; Kayla Jacobson, Rapid City; Oakley Jandreau, Highmore; Miranda Johnson, Canby MN; Cory Jones, London
Zachary Kafka, Watertown; Emma Kerns, Omaha NE; Rose Kinyon, Rapid City; Avery Kirkey, Harrisburg; Brady Klassen, Winnipeg; Alicia Kloster, Crofton NE; Turner Knight, American Fork UT; Kyla Konfrst, Parkston; Sarah Konrad, Yankton; Alycia Kortan, Watertown; Aaron Koupal, Elk Point; Heaven Lane, Nisland; Dominik Lang, Gerstetten; Jaclyn Laprath, Dallas SD; Tanna Lehfeldt, Brandon; Scott Longsdorf, Yankton; Mitchell Lonneman, Adrian MN; Kendyl Lyon, Watertown; Andrea Maggioni, Arese FC; Heather Maier, Gayville; Elsie Marquardt, Yankton; Hunter Marso, Brandon; Claire Martinson, Marshall MN; Grant Martinson, Marshall MN; Molly McCloud, Rapid City; Karlee McKinney, Tea; Travis McWilliams, Yankton; Kaylee Meeske, Champion NE; Amber Miller, Tilden NE; Lucia Misoji, Denville NJ; Leighton Mlady, Atkinson NE; Jacey Moe, Florence; Jaclyn Moes, Kranzburg; Emily Monier, Belle Fourche; Hunter Moore, Watertown; Aaron Moser, Rapid City; Hannah Muth, Yankton; Kyli Nelson, Red Wing MN; Meghan Nelson, Garretson; Mitchell Noem, Lake Norden; Bridget Nolz, Yankton; Jonathan Oaks, Watertown; Tara Oren, Sioux Falls; Callie Otkin, Verdi MN; Justin Paddack, Colorado Springs CO; Abigail Page, O’Neill NE; Hallie Parker, Columbus NE; Anthony Parker-Acevedo, Watertown; Patrick Paul, Sioux Falls; Rachel Pavelka, Verdigre NE; Justin Pioske, Chisholm MN; Morgan Polak, Sioux Falls; Miguel Ponce, Sioux City IA; Torrye Provencher, Chula Vista CA
Ryan Reif, Yankton; Hanna Reischl, Fairmont MN; Emily Ricke, East Dubuque IL; Randi Ries, Watertown; Gracie Rippen, North Platte NE; Daniel Roche, Norfolk NE; Daniel Rockwell, Yankton; Makenzi Rockwell, Aberdeen WA; Christopher Rofe, Sydney; Luke Ronsiek, Brandon; Sierra Rosales, Belle Fourche; Alexandra Ruth, Norfolk NE; Alex Ruud, Worthing; Zane Salley, Rapid City; Luciano Santos, Yankton; Keegan Savary, Sergeant Bluff IA; Alice Schleich, Yankton; Mason Schlunsen, Tea; Sabrina Schram, Watertown; Collin Schrawyer, Alliance NE; Joanie Schultz, Ruskin NE; Morgan Skipworth, Erie CO; Brooke Skutnik, Omaha NE; Anna Solum, Watertown; Kade Stearns, Sioux Falls; Hannah Steffen, Crofton NE; Claire Steinhauser, Ainsworth NE; Alissa Stephens, Rapid City; Aaron Steward, Yankton; Joseph Stibral, Yankton; Morgan Stohlmann, La Vista NE; Josie Stucky, Lennox; Swanson, Billings MT; Cassie Swedeen, Watertown; Tebben, Colman; Abigail Thomas, Loretto MN; Adam Thompson, Vermillion; William Turner, Ames IA; Sierra Tvinnereim, Watertown
Madison Van Wyhe, Baltic; Emily VerMulm, Yankton; Madelyn VerMulm, Sioux Falls; Aldo Villafuerte, Hillsboro MO; Tuenedi Villicana, South Sioux City NE; Tasha Vohlken, Watertown; Jeronimo Wagner, Jackson MS; Jeff Wanner, Henry; Cynthia Warkenthien, Willow Lake; Tanya Weiland, Watertown; Abby Weiss, Watertown; Courtney Wenande, Yankton; Carlie Wetzel, O’Neill NE; Dain Whitmire, Hartington NE; Tess Wilke, Castlewood; Rebecca Wilkins, Swindon; Arnold Williams, Sisseton; Meagan Winge, Watertown; Christopher Wixon, Centerville; Bret Woelber, Pipestone MN; Katlyn Wolfram, Chisholm MN; Faith Yeargan, Hermosa.
Founded in 1936 by the Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery, Mount Marty University is a Catholic, Benedictine institution of higher education located along the bluffs of the Missouri River in Yankton, South Dakota, with additional locations in Watertown and Sioux Falls. Mount Marty offers undergraduate and graduate degrees with particular focus on student and alumni success in high-demand fields such as health sciences, education, criminal justice, business, accounting, recreation management and more. A community of learners in the Benedictine tradition, Mount Marty emphasizes academic excellence and develops well-rounded students with intellectual competence, professional and personal skills and moral, spiritual and social values. To learn more, visit mountmarty.edu.
GRANT WRAGGE
SEWARD, Neb. — Grant Wragge of Bloomfield, Nebraska, was one of 244 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska’s honors list for the Fall 2020 semester.
The top 25%of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world. For more information, visit cune.edu.
SOUTHEAST TECH
The following area students have been named to Southeast Tech’s President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To attain this recognition, students must be full-time, degree-seeking students with a term GPA of 3.5 or higher.
• Tyler Bosworth Bryan, Architectural Engineering Technology — Yankton;
• Elijah Francis Jones, Architectural Engineering Technology — Yankton;
• Katelyn Sophia Lyman, Surgical Technology — Yankton;
• Sydney Louise Simon, Horticulture Technology — Menno;
• Kaycee Morgan Smith, Electroneurodiagnostic Technology — Yankton.
Academic Honors have been granted to:
• Colin John Neubauer-Keyes, Mechanical Engineering Technology — Yankton;
• Jackson Wayne Husman, Entrepreneurship — Yankton;
• Jennifer Lynn Stock, Business Administration — Menno.
Academic Honors recognize our part-time students that are working towards a degree and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
For a complete listing of this semester’s President’s List and Academic Honor recipients, visit https://www.southeasttech.edu/news/2020/fall-2020-presidents-list.php
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,404 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration Dec. 19.
The 1,382 graduates are from 42 countries, 36 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 150 Nebraska communities.
Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration featured a recorded phone conversation between Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and a Husker alumnus, and Chancellor Ronnie Green. The celebration also featured guest appearances by other notable Nebraskans, campus leaders and alumni. At the end of the event, Green officially conferred degrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu.
Diplomas will be mailed to graduates. New this year, 2020 graduates are able to download and share their digital diplomas. Details are available at https://go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma.
All 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony.
Following is a list of area graduates by hometown, with their college(s) and degree(s). Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in the United States. Some students request not to be listed.
• Coleridge — William Douglas Barelman, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
• Creighton — Brady Lee Wortman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.
• Fordyce — Keeley Hagge, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Ashley Marie Heine, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.
• Hartington — Jay Thomas Reifenrath, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
• Wausa — Rachel Elizabeth Knox, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science.
• Dakota Dunes — Bailey Jo Heaton, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Karl Martin Schenk II, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with high distinction.
For the complete list of graduates, visit, https://go.unl.edu/gobiggrad-dec20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.