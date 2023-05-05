SIOUX FALLS — For the past few years, states were allowed to temporarily stop eligibility reviews for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). This kept people from losing their health insurance coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that South Dakota Medicaid and CHIP are returning to normal operations, they will restart these eligibility reviews. Many people will be able to keep their coverage by simply submitting a renewal application. Others will learn they are no longer eligible for Medicaid. In that case, there is other help available to find affordable coverage.
Over the next several months, the Department of Social Services (DSS) will be sending renewal applications to Medicaid beneficiaries who are scheduled for eligibility review. It will be very important for individuals to receive and respond to that renewal application. Not responding could put you at risk of losing coverage. For that reason, all Medicaid beneficiaries are encouraged to make sure DSS has their current address, and that they watch their mail for important notices.
Some individuals will learn that they no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage under the program’s current rules. “If you no longer qualify for Medicaid or CHIP, you may be able to get health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Many people we have assisted this year were able to get a plan for $10 or less a month with assistance from premium tax credits.” said Lindsey Karlson, Director of Programs and Training at the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas.
Marketplace plans are affordable, comprehensive, and convenient.
Most people qualify for savings to lower their monthly premiums and what they pay when they get care. Savings are based on household income and size. Starting in 2023, family members of a person who is offered employer-based insurance that is only “affordable” for self-only coverage may be eligible for tax credits to help the entire family enroll in a Marketplace plan with savings. These changes will allow more consumers to qualify for tax credits and cost-sharing reductions for a Marketplace plan.
People enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed comprehensive coverage with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. These plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, enrollees receive free preventive care services, such as vaccines and health screenings.
Enrollment is easy, and free local help is available. “If you have questions about insurance, we’re there to help you,” says Judy McCarthy, a Western S.D. Community Action navigator. “We can help answer questions about Medicaid eligibility rules and possible help affording private coverage through the Marketplace.”
Other partner organizations include Horizon Health Care, Community Health Center of the Black Hills, Falls Community Health, South Dakota Urban Indian Health, and the Helpline Center.
