SIOUX FALLS — For the past few years, states were allowed to temporarily stop eligibility reviews for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). This kept people from losing their health insurance coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that South Dakota Medicaid and CHIP are returning to normal operations, they will restart these eligibility reviews. Many people will be able to keep their coverage by simply submitting a renewal application. Others will learn they are no longer eligible for Medicaid. In that case, there is other help available to find affordable coverage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.