The South Dakota Association Of Towns & Townships (SDATAT) is offering one $1000 and one $500 scholarship to two senior high school students who reside in South Dakota, are currently attending a South Dakota public, private or parochial high school or a home school program and live in a small town or township that is a current member of SDATAT.
Graduates of the class of 2021 are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The student must use the scholarship for a college, university or vocational school which has a physical presence in South Dakota.
The essay topic for this year is “Inquire about the role a township board member or city councilman plays in their township or city by interviewing a member of one of those boards. Find out what is all included in their role along with its rewards and challenges. Then respond with what you learned from this interview and your interest in being part of this local government in the future.”
The deadline to apply is April 1, 2021.
A copy of the application can be acquired by going online to www.sdtownships.com and clicking on Scholarship or contacting the SDATAT office at 605-353-1439 or writing SDATAT, PO 903, Huron, SD 57350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.