July was a fun month! We opened our doors with our annual Photo Exhibit and Competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show on July 20. We also had a great virtual fundraiser we called Meridian at Home on July 18. This was the COVID version of our annual bridge picnic, Meridian en Blanc, a celebration of the arts. Thank you to all the folks who supported YAA by purchasing meals. We have enjoyed your selfies and at home art projects! Although we weren’t able to celebrate together this year, you made the most of it and it looks like you had a great time. Thank you for taking a chance on something new!
We are open and running! Thank you to those of you who have stopped in the gallery to see the local photography exhibit. We want to assure the community we are taking steps to ensure your safety by increasing sanitizing and cleaning procedures. Additionally, during open hours (Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 1-5 p.m., our staff will be wearing masks and we encourage patrons to do the same. For your safety and the safety of our staff, only 10 people are allowed in the gallery at a time. Anyone high risk may contact the gallery at 665-9754 to request a private viewing of the exhibit. A full list of our reopening plan, including sanitation practices, can be found on our website.
We enthusiastically invite you to attend our current exhibit, an Annual Photography Exhibit and Competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show. The exhibit can be viewed through Aug. 28. The theme for this year’s exhibit is “The Human Touch.” This year we are pleased to have ten participating photographers who have entered nineteen photos in the exhibit. Three judges have been busy scoring the photos on originality, composition, theme, lighting, and overall presentation to decide which photos are named Best of Show and Honorable Mention. The two award winning photos will be announced at a special artist reception and award ceremony on Friday, Aug. 7. This reception will be held for exhibiting photographers only but will be streamed on Facebook and Instagram at 5:30 p.m. that evening for all to enjoy. Each year, guests in our gallery are given the opportunity to vote for their favorite photo for a People’s Choice Award. Once again, visitors are encouraged to vote with their dollars! Not only is each photo accompanied by a jar designated to it, folks may also vote by texting a keyword to the number supplied which will lead them to an online donation for their favorite photo. Remember, money equals votes! The photo that receives the most monetary donations will be named as the People’s Choice Award and will take home all the money collected on that photo’s behalf. Voting is taking place throughout the exhibit, and the winner will be named at the close of the exhibit. There is a virtual option to view and vote for your favorites on the YAA website. And while it is convenient, not all photos are represented virtually, and it’s not the same as seeing them in person.
G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery will welcome painter Amy Thompson to exhibit Aug. 31-Oct. 9. Amy is an artist from McCook Lake. She is an abstract artist who works with many mediums. Most recently she has begun experimental pieces in resin, ink and cold wax with oils. Her current work in oils has been a welcome return to her painting roots. The pieces she is now creating have been her most challenging, yet most enjoyable to create and exhibit. A working artist for over 10 years in Siouxland, Amy Thompson has been published and exhibited locally and nationally. A reception honoring the artist will take place on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Although we have opened with limited hours, YAA continues to provide virtual options for our community. An online gift shop, found on our website, features wood turned items, jewelry, books, home décor, greeting cards and much more! Support local artists while shopping from the comfort of your home. All items are available for curbside pick-up. Additionally, we have created a way for you to connect with Summer Arts Festival artists. Don’t miss out on supporting these artists and doing your annual Christmas shopping! You can find a list of our 2020 artists and their contact information and websites at YanktonAreaArts.org/summer-arts-festival.
We greatly appreciate your support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe, friends!
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open with limited hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:00-5:00pm. Staff is holding limited office hours. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
