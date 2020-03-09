BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension and NDSU Extension will be hosting a free webinar entitled “How to stay in your home longer.” The webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at noon CT. Individuals will be able to participate from the comfort of their own home or during their lunch hour. Registration is required.
“We know that older adults want to stay in their home for as long as possible,” said Leacey E. Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist. Brown shared that many older adults have not taken steps to make this goal happen.
As a result, the Dakotas Housing Study was conducted to explore what South Dakotans know about aging in place. “The results of our study suggest that South Dakotans of all ages see the benefits of having an aging-in-place ready home and that those homes are largely unavailable in the current stock of homes in South Dakota,” said Brown. “Our results suggest that people in South Dakota want homes they can reasonably expect to live in for their whole life.”
The webinar will focus on the role that home design plays in options to aging in place. Attendees will learn about the Dakotas Housing Study, results of the project, resources available for home modifications, and what SDSU Extension plans to do as a result of the Dakotas Housing Study.
There is no cost to participate. Registration can be found at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/how-stay-your-home-longer-webinar
For more information, contact Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, at 605-394-172 or leacey.brown@sdstate.edu.
