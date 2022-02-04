‘Quilts Of Valor’ Project Seeks Veteran Nominees Feb 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild is seeking nominations for veterans to receive a Quilt of Valor made by the guild.Requirements of the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild for the Quilt of Honor is that the nominee must live in Yankton County or have represented Yankton County in a branch of service. For questions, call Sandy at 605-665-1725 or Dawn at 605-431-4885. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 8 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-Time Pharmacy Technician & Part-Time Delivery Driver - Roger's Family Pharmacy Feb 4, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesVictims Identified In Hutchinson County Fatal CrashWakonda Farmer Offers His Hemp Success Story During SD TourCarol Boom2 City Permits AwardedFootball: YHS Trio Signs With MMURichard PottsDaily Record: ArrestsPatricia SteffenFordyce Man Granted Parole In 2019 AssaultMary ‘Bunnie’ Brown Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (34)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (33)Letter: A 1/6 Question (29)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: What Is Thune For? (20)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (19)Matters Of Medicine (15)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
