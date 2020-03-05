GAYVILLE — Gayville Lutheran Church invites the public to a Dakota Wesleyan University (DWU) Choral and Bell Choir concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the church.
Each year, DWU tours during its spring break, presenting concerts in the home churches of their members. Maren Buffington (daughter of Larry and Cheri Buffington) of Gayville Lutheran Church, is a DWU Highlander and part of the bell choir.
A free-will donation will be taken for the DWU Choral Group.
