For 26 years, on the evening before Thanksgiving, the Yankton Community Holiday Feast, or as some may call it “The Feast”, has served a delicious, at no cost, traditional meal to community members. Over the years, hundreds of turkeys have been prepared, stuffed, cooked, and carved there. All are welcomed to attend regardless of need and leave full. Full not only in the sense of a full stomach, but full of fellowship and the sense of togetherness as a community. For this annual tradition to thrive, it takes the tireless coordination of dedicated volunteers. Some members of this all-volunteer run planning committee have been with the Feast since its inception and strive each year to make the event larger, more successful, and more delicious. United Way of Greater Yankton was proud to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of the Feast’s volunteer committee with the November 2022 - Volunteer of the Month Award.

We asked Marlene Johnson, Chairperson, and longtime volunteer, to share more about the organization’s efforts to host this annual event.

