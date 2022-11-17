Jan Schiferl of rural Fordyce, Nebraska, and Loretta Sorensen of rural Yankton have combined their writing and storytelling skills to develop “It’s Your Time to Fly,” a 100-page collection of inspirational true-life stories intended to encourage others.
Schiferl is a songwriter, singer and speaker. She and her husband, Greg, operate Schiferl’s ranch.
Sorensen is a longtime journalist and book publisher.
The back cover of the book outlines the purpose behind it.
“These true-life stories illustrate how people facing challenges discovered that, when we allow Him, God uses each step of our life journey to accomplish in us what we never dreamed possible,” the back cover reads. “During the moments of our lives in which hope seems out of reach, God shows us that His purpose for us is not achieved until the last seed of life’s ‘dandelion’ has flown.”
“We chose the dandelion illustration because our lives sometimes seem to mimic a dandelion’s life stages,” Sorensen says. “If we come to a ‘puff-ball’ stage, we sometimes think everything is over. We no longer have a significant purpose in life. However, the stories in this collection will prove that assumption to be false.”
Sorensen and Schiferl have been long-time acquaintances and began to see potential for partnering in a book project when Schiferl joined Sorensen’s writers’ group. Both have their own publishing companies: WJRanch and Prairie Hearth Publishing, LLC. For this venture, they formed a new company, Two Sisters Press.
“We expect to co-author more works and having this separate company helps keep it all straight,” Sorensen says. “We see ourselves as sisters in Christ who are using the published word to share the Gospel of Christ and encourage others to trust God’s plan for their life.”
