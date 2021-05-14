CHADRON STATE COLLEGE
CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State College has announced the names of students on the Spring 2021 President’s List. The President’s List consists of students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
• William Hagge of Wausa, Neb.
• Lydia Haselhorst of Randolph, Neb.
• Kyle Lindquist of Randolph, Neb.
———
Chadron State College has announced the students on the Spring Dean’s List. Students met the requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
• McKinna Faulkenberry of Randolph, Neb.
• Thea McFarland of Wausa, Neb.
Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master’s degree programs.
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb — Northeast Community College will celebrate the success of its graduates this month. The College will hold six commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.
Commencement ceremonies will be held each day at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Attendance will be limited to allow six feet of social distancing between graduates and guests. All guests must have a ticket to be admitted to commencement ceremonies and all attendees must wear a face mask. Guests will be seated in pods that will include immediate family members and friends of each graduate. Each pod will be spaced six feet apart from individuals in other pods who are not in their respective group. Receptions will follow each event.
As of Thursday, May 6, some 905 students, including those earning more than one degree, and 259 who completed their studies this past summer and fall, are to be listed in the commencement program. This includes two students who completed their studies in spring 2020. The 905 students earned 997 degrees; 56 students earned two degrees, 10 earned three degrees, and five earned four degrees.
Blake Bartling, Verdigre, and Dara Ness, Kennebec, S.D., will give student addresses. Bartling will receive an Associate of Arts degree in Communications. Ness will earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Veterinary Technology. Anthony Beardslee, audio recording technology instructor, will give faculty addresses.
The Spring 2021 graduation candidates as of May 6 are listed below by degree and program followed by hometown and name. Included in the list are tentative Spring 2021 candidates and the graduates who completed their studies this past summer and fall and in spring 2020.
———
Associate of Arts
• Bloomfield — Mitchell Mackeprang, Autumn Nies, Victoria Ohlfest, Hannah Schmeckpeper.
• Creighton — Cassidy Brindisi, Michelle Carstens.
• Crofton — Levi Suing.
• Hartington — Cassandra Lammers.
• Laurel — Britney Hart, Lorna Maxon.
• Randolph — Kelsie Eledge, Brooklynn Gall, Amy Hammond.
• Verdigre — Blake Bartling, Ashlyn Hamilton.
• Wausa — Alexis Ellison, John Rosberg.
• Yankton — Trinity Fitch, Camille Friedenbach, Rachel Hamburg, Lauren Hill, Janet Neuhaus, Kevin White.
———
Associate Degree in Nursing
• Bloomfield — Mikaela Bloomquist.
———
Associate of Science
• Bloomfield — Cassandra Barger.
• Hartington — Ryley Eickhoff.
• Wausa — Rachael Hubers.
• Parkston — Taya Heisinger.
• Wagner — Tysin Arpan.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Administrative Professional
• Hartington — Gina Jueden.
• Wausa — Jennifer Clausen.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture
Bloomfield — Robert Poppe.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness
• Bloomfield — Dylan Kauth.
• Creighton — Hannah Lemke.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy
• Creighton — Joseph Kuhlman, Travis Tyler.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Animal Science
• Creighton — Kimberly Hines, Hannah Lemke.
• Ponca — Brooklyn Madsen.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Auto Body Repair Technology
• Creighton — Cameron Tyler.
• Newcastle — Matthew Schram.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology
• Creighton — Brody Vrooman.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction
• Hartington — Logan Buschkamp.
• Yankton — Lane Mauch.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business
• Bloomfield — Addison Barger.
• Hartington — Mikenna Kleinschmit.
• Ponca — Hudson Schweers.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice
• Bloomfield — Brittany O’Brien.
• Yankton — Alyssa Christiansen.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology
• Hartington — Jaron Kleinschmit, Adam Wubben, Anthony Wubben.
• Randolph — Brandon Bloomquist.
• Verdigre — Toby Ives.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control
• Ponca — Michael Logue.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electromechanical Technology
• Crofton — Joshua Wubben.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology
• Creighton — John Crockett.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Utility Line
• Hartington — Tristan Albers, Turner Korth.
———
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Veterinary Technology
• Hartington — Laurel Driver.
• Armour — Justine Hartmann.
• Avon — Josephine Jonas.
———
Diploma in Administrative Professional
• Wynot — Madison O’Grady.
———
Diploma in Business
• Hartington — Nathan Potts.
———
Diploma in Practical Nursing
• Bloomfield — Jonathan Sahagun.
• Hartington — Grace Jansen.
• Randolph — Sydney Brunssen.
• St. Helena — Ruth Dodge.
• Verdigre — Mariah Vacha.
———
Diploma in Welding
• Verdigre — Jace Miller.
• Wynot — Mitchell Leise.
———
Certificate in Business – Entrepreneurship
• Hartington — Cecelia Ponce.
———
Certificate in Cisco Networking Academy
• Creighton - John Crockett.
———
Certificate in IBMi Application Development
• Creighton — John Crockett.
———
Certificate in Information Technology – General
• Randolph — Ethan Olson.
• Gayville — Skyler Olson.
———
Certificate in Video Production
• Hartington — Cecelia Ponce.
CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
SEWARD, Neb. — Undergraduate and graduate degrees were conferred to more than 715 students who completed their studies at Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward.
• Grant Wragge of Bloomfield, Neb., earned a B.S.
• Alyssa Fye of Randolph, Neb., earned a B.S.
Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world.
