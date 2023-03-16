Mount Marty University, in partnership with The Diocese of Sioux Falls and The Ethics of Public Policy Center, will present the fourth annual Aquinas Lecture on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Parish Hall of the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls.
This year’s lecture is titled “To Sanctify the World: The Vital Legacy of Vatican Council II” and will feature George Weigel, Distinguished Senior Fellow of the Ethics and Public Policy Center.
“George Weigel is a leading Catholic intellectual in the United States and it is a great honor to have him give this year’s Annual Aquinas Lecture,” said Joe Rutten, director of the Benedictine Leadership Institute at Mount Marty University. “The Second Vatican Council was the most important Catholic event in the past five hundred years. In the lecture, George will explain the necessity of Vatican II and explore the continuing relevance of its teaching in our world today while seeking to recover the true meaning of Vatican II as the template for a Catholicism that can propose a path toward genuine human dignity and social solidarity.”
The Aquinas Lecture is free to attend and open to the public. Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m., followed by the lecture at 7 p.m. and a social. To attend the lecture and social, register at bit.ly/Aquinas-2023.
