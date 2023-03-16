Mount Marty University, in partnership with The Diocese of Sioux Falls and The Ethics of Public Policy Center, will present the fourth annual Aquinas Lecture on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Parish Hall of the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls.

This year’s lecture is titled “To Sanctify the World: The Vital Legacy of Vatican Council II” and will feature George Weigel, Distinguished Senior Fellow of the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.