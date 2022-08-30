For most people, taking a daily 81 mg aspirin to prevent stroke and heart attack is more risky than beneficial.

Aspirin has been in use as a pharmaceutical for over 150 years making it one of our oldest. One might assume with all this experience we would know exactly how to use it, but today’s recommendations are based on better evidence gained from better science.

