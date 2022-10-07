DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: The Sept. 22, 2022, meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7 p.m. by President Joni Lowe at Trinity Lutheran Church meeting room. Thirty-five members were present
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: No corrections made to minutes and treasurer’s report. Both will be placed on file.
Unfinished Business/Committee Reports
• Activities: Edith Troxel reported that the guild is registered to have a holiday tree displayed at the Mead Building “Hall of Trees” from Nov 25-Dec 30. Edith paid the registration fee of $50. Elaine Harty moved and Peg Thranum seconded that the guild reimburse Edith for the fee. Motion carried. Edith requests 3 handmade ornaments per member are submitted to her at the Oct meeting. Activity committee members will decorate the tree on Nov 15.
• Program: Sandy Hoffner reported that Joyce Brunken will share everything you need to know to make a T-shirt quilt at the October meeting. Mary Ellen Hornstra will present tips on working with angles at the November meeting. Sew ‘n Tell for October will be trick or treat traditional themes or quilts that used a tricky technique or were a treat to make.
• Public Relations: Angie Hejl reported that she will continue to do the newsletter, but someone is needed to manage the Facebook pages. Sandy Hoffner said mostly someone is needed to take pictures of quilts shown at meetings and post them on Facebook.
• Workshop and QOV Committee: No news. Next QOV presentation at VFW at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 1.
Planning for Quilt Show Oct 15-16 at NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center
• Promotion: Flyers have been distributed throughout Yankton. Members were urged to share info on FaceBook and consider other ways to promote the show. Sandy Hoffner and Peg Anderson will be interviewed on KYNT’s “Totally Yankton” on the morning of Oct 10.
• Raffle Quilt: Mary Kirschenmann urged members to sell more raffle tickets. Kim Kappel will manage the raffle table at the quilt show.
• Vendors: All spaces are filled and mapped for location.
• Checkin/Labelling/Quilt Pickup: Sandy Rupiper reported that due to more space available the show can accommodate more quilts. She received several more registrations at this evening’s meeting and will know the total after counting those. Members were reminded that all quilts should be securely labeled. Quilts are to be delivered to the Archery Center from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 13. Pick up is expected to be around 5 p.m. (after take down) on Oct 16. Members unable to bring or pick up their quilts at the designated times are asked to find a friend to do so. During pickup there will only be one exit for check out to ensure quilts are taken only by rightful owners or designee. The family of Kay Nelson was invited to select quilts for a special display dedicated in memory of Kay.
• Signage: Joni Lowe read a list of signs she has created and asked members to let her know if others were needed.
• Admission: Admission of $7 for adults, $3 for minors age 5-18, and under age 5 free, was proposed and approved. Admission is only for that day of attendance. Members working on that day will be admitted free. Show attendees will be marked with a permanent marker using a different color for each day of the show. Upon admission, attendees will be asked to sign a book with name and city. They will also be given a white paper to vote for Viewer’s Choice and a colored paper to enter for door prize drawings. Attendees must be present to win door prizes.
• Prizes: Marie Stewart made a motion, Kay Gubbels seconded, and motion carried that a patchwork sewing machine barn board quilt be purchased by the guild for the Viewer’s Choice prize. Prizes have been selected for Challenge Quilt categories and ribbons made. Thanks to the generosity of vendors there are 55 door prizes. Sally Schroeder will work on combining some of those so there is an appropriate number for door prize drawings.
• Quilt Hanging/Take Down: Edith Troxel asked for more volunteers to help with hanging; even if members cannot be there the entire day, a couple hours help will be appreciated. During take down quilts will be arranged in alphabetical order by name of quilt owner. Quilts MUST be checked out before leaving.
• Basket Raffle: Sue Gregersen reported that they currently have around 30 baskets. She needs square gallon ice cream buckets and help decorating them in preparation.
• Scrap Dive: Kathy Sheldon showed 3 different sized bags and recommends charging $1 for small bag, $2 for gallon size, and $10 for large grocery bag size.
• Demonstrations: The following demonstrations are planned:
— Saturday, October 15 — 9:30 a.m.: Understanding Ombre; 10:45 a.m. Playing with Panels; 12:30 p.m.: 3 Yard Quilts; 1:30 p.m.: Stripology Rulers; 2:30 p.m.: Oompah Half Square Triangles; 3:30 p.m.: Braided Twist Ruler
— Sunday, October 16 — 11:30 a.m.: 10-minute Table Runner or Placemats; 12:30 p.m.: Gadgets, Tips and Tricks; 1:30 p.m.: The Art of Treasure Hunting and Wearables; 2:30 p.m.: Wool Applique
• Food: Peg Thranum reported that food would only be available for workers, and she still needed volunteers to bring a couple pans of bars.
• Misc.: Members were encouraged to review the volunteer book to see what other volunteers are still needed, including venue ushers to answer questions from attendees and discourage viewers from touching quilts. There will be no need to wear name tags; volunteers will be given an apron to wear while working.
New Business
• October meeting: The October meeting will be in person and via Zoom.
• Election of 2023 Officers: Joni Lowe asked for volunteers to assist Sue Gregersen on the nominating committee. Volunteers for the committee or willing to serve as an officer were encouraged to contact Sue.
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Sandy Rupiper; she won a gift certificate from local quilt shop.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn was made at 8:30 p.m. by Kathy Sheldon, seconded by Peggy Thranum, and carried.
Program: No program this month to allow time for quilt show planning.
Next meeting: Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 403 Broadway Ave., Yankton.
