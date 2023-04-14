PIERRE — National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) is an annual awareness campaign held at the start of construction season to remind drivers to be attentive through work zones during the busy summer travel months.
“You play a role in Work Zone Safety … Work With Us” is the official theme for NWZAW 2023, which will be observed the week of April 17-21, 2023.
“All drivers need to take personal responsibility to eliminate distractions and stay focused on the road,” said Joel Jundt, Secretary, South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT). “We all play a role to assure roadway workers arrive home safely each and every day.”
NWZAW has been observed for more than 20 years and was launched as a public awareness campaign to help all drivers understand their role in keeping fellow motorists and roadway workers safe.
“This is a concerted effort by many to raise public awareness,” said Craig Smith, SDDOT Director of Operations. “During NWZAW, our staff partners with area contractors and local, state, and federal agencies to provide safety tips and officially kick-off the 2023 construction season by highlighting key projects planned across South Dakota.”
As part of NWZAW, everyone is encouraged to participate in Go Orange Day on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Demonstrate support for highway construction employees across the state by wearing orange apparel and posting photos on social media using the hashtags #NWZAW, #Orange4Safety, or #SDDOT.
SDDOT also created construction themed coloring sheets, crossword puzzles, and word finds for young families and elementary classrooms to use to promote safety awareness. Youth construction themed materials are available free to download at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot/of-interest/work-zone-awareness-week. On this site, find NWZAW informational facts along with SDDOT employee photos and awareness-building videos.
