WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) conferred degrees, diplomas and certificates at its spring 2021 commencement ceremony May 13 at the Tyson Events Center, Sioux City.
Following is a list of area WITCC graduates and their hometown. An asterisk (*) denotes students graduating with honors.
• Centerville — *Reggan Huot, Pamela Lunning
• Dakota Dunes — Keegan Feauto, Butsarakham Fedyszyn, *Cacie Kramper, *Tyler Kruse
• Elk Point — Adriana Aquino, *Leopoldo Aquino, *Myriam Ortiz, *Trishia Taylor, Caitlin Wolf
• Jefferson — Nicolas Franco, Alexandria Leach, *Morgan Roche
• Laurel, NE — *Jericho Langford, *Kristin Langford, Krista Young
• North Sioux City — Hanna Bocian, Taylor Brown, Kimberly Dierking, Sandra Kizima, Rebecca Lamptey, Brooklyn Lupercio, Shelby Mullinix, *Ross Thoendel
• Ponca, NE — Joshua Curry
• Tyndall — Leah Nedved
• Vermillion — Ivy Hays, *Alison Hough
• Yankton — Betheny Highland, Jammie Horner, Jessica Shepherd, *Darian Tramp
