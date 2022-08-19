On August 6, 2022, the Wakonda High School class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion at Loen’s farm near Wakonda to catch up and remember the “good old days”! (How did 50 years go by so fast!)

Seventeen of the 22 living students from the 26 students of the graduating class attended the reunion, some traveling from as far away as Oregon, Missouri, and southern Iowa to reminisce about the good times. The reunion was a great opportunity for all to catch up on each other and the families that have been started in each of their lives. Many hadn’t seen each other for some years now.

