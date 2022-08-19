On August 6, 2022, the Wakonda High School class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion at Loen’s farm near Wakonda to catch up and remember the “good old days”! (How did 50 years go by so fast!)
Seventeen of the 22 living students from the 26 students of the graduating class attended the reunion, some traveling from as far away as Oregon, Missouri, and southern Iowa to reminisce about the good times. The reunion was a great opportunity for all to catch up on each other and the families that have been started in each of their lives. Many hadn’t seen each other for some years now.
The reunion started with a social hour at 6 p.m. that Saturday night and continued with a delicious meal catered by Hy-Vee. Each classmate was requested to bring old pictures and a summary of what has been important to themselves over the past 50 years.
While remembering the good and wild times they used to share together, they were lucky enough to have a trivia quiz to test the powers of their memory. “What was the largest point spread in our senior football season?“ was one question on the quiz, sadly enough, the answer is 0-82 against Hurley, that’s Wakonda being 0. Another question was “Who were the senior class banner carriers for the Warrior band?” Answer: Sharon Scherer, Geri Hausman, Lou Ann McCarty, and Verna Sherman. As for how they did on their pop trivia quiz, I guess you’ll have to ask them that question yourself!
Here’s a little history on the class of 1972 during their senior year. Class motto: Love to one, friendship to a few, and good luck to all.” Class flower, giant mum; class colors, Navy blue and hot pink. Favorite actor and actress were Clint Eastwood and Raquel Welch.
You can definitely tell times have changed! Hot pink for the class color? But even though times have changed, the class of 1972 were still able to have a good time with one another. As quoted from Lou Ann McCarty Cameron, “a good time was had by all!”
