Once upon a time while visiting our son and his family, we went to an outdoor swimming pool, something I had not done for a long time. It was a hot day and the pool was filled with people. While I was watching my family, including the two grandsons, and a whole bunch of strangers getting in and out of the water, splashing, diving, walking around the pool, and having a great time, I came to realize how much I appreciate clothes.
Dogs, cats, horses, even cows, look just fine with no clothes on. In fact, put clothes on any of them and they look downright silly. But it seems to me that human beings are meant to wear clothes in public.
One gentleman, who appeared to be about forty years old and is perhaps a fine human being, was wearing a tiny piece of cloth that, according to my daughter-in-law, is called a “Speedo.” It looked to be at least a couple of sizes too small and apparently he never intended to use it for swimming, as he kept parading around, never once getting wet.
For human beings, clothing is a great idea.
The apostle Paul wrote to the congregation at Colossae: “As God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience” (Colossians 3:12).
I hear people say they still like Jesus, but have given up on the church. Perhaps, in part, because we have forgotten what to wear.
“Above all, clothe yourselves with love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony” (Colossians 3:14). Never goes out of style.
If you are a follower of Jesus, you are the church. Wherever you might find yourself, you are the church. Whoever you are with, you are the church. Whatever activity you participate in, you are the church. You are the church: forgiving sin, healing the sick, raising the dead.
Freya Stark (1893-1993) said: “There can be no happiness if the things we believe in are different from the things we do.”
You are a living, breathing invitation to faith in God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.