Yankton Area Arts has had a busy but fulfilling summer! We hosted an amazing Summer Art Camp in June and July with 85 area kids participating and filling the hall (and parking spaces) with music, laughter and lots of paint! Thank you to Lauren Walker for leading the camp and creating fun projects! I know she is working on some plans for December leading up to Christmas, so stay tuned for more information in the coming months! Additionally, YAA has hosted our Summer Concert Series and only had to cancel one of the concerts for weather. We are grateful to the Yankton Area Summer Band and their manager Gwen Wenisch for your music. YAA also hosted several fun pops concerts this season! We are already making plans for next season!
Each year on display at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is an annual photo competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show. Now in its 17th year, The Annual Photo Exhibit is designed to encourage and recognize the talents of area photographers. Currently on display in the gallery are 14 photos representing the theme of Capturing Sound. Have you ever seen a photo or a painting and recognized a feeling, or a smell or a memory? That is what we have asked photographers to focus on this year. The exhibit is on display now through September 3. Three judges have been asked to rate each photo on theme, composition, lighting, originality and overall presentation. Once tallied, we will present winners in two categories: Best of Show and Honorable Mention. The award ceremony will take place on Friday, August 6 from 5:00-7:00pm at GAR Hall. All exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public. Additionally, guests will be able to vote all month long for their favorite photo. The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be announced at the close of the exhibit in September.
August at Yankton Area Arts means final preparations for the annual Summer Arts Festival, held in conjunction with Riverboat Days! After a year off, YAA is excited to be back in the park August 20-22 to bring you nearly 125 fine artists and crafters from all over the country including Alaska! This year we welcome about twenty new artists to our festival, and we are excited to show them off in the next two weeks on our social media. The Summer Arts Festival can not happen with the help of our friends and neighbors in the community! If you have a couple of hours to stuff bags, set up a hospitality room, or even interact with the artists on the weekend for the festival, contact Craig at 605-665-9754 and let him know you want to volunteer! We’d love to have your helping hands.
YAA continues to seek volunteers to serve on our board of directors. The board of directors is a group of volunteers who believe in the YAA mission and work to help further that mission while guiding the organization to positively impact the community and be sustainable long into the future! Board members are members of the organization who attend monthly meetings, serve on at least one committee and help with events throughout the year. Interested or have more questions? Contact one of our board members or staff with your questions. Ready to jump in? Contact us at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
As a reminder to the public, on Thursday nights the city is sponsoring concerts on the green space next to the Meridian Bridge. Additionally, the MD Art Project will once again be providing a community mural that will be hung on the bridge throughout the year. Everyone is welcome to paint a square for the mural as we watch it grow from week to week. No purchase is necessary, but donations are welcome.
YAA would like to remind the public of our year-round gift shop full of unique hand-made items perfect for every special event. We have Yankton puzzles, jewelry, cards, artwork, books, home décor and so much more! You can purchase items in person during our open hours or by special appointment. Additionally, items can be purchased from our online gift shop at yanktonareaarts.square.site.
We greatly appreciate community support to keep our programming running smoothly all year long. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Thank you for your support.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 1-5pm, and Saturdays 1-3pm. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
