TABOR — The Tabor Alumni will meet on Wednesday, July 14, at 4 p.m. in the Tabor Community Center to compile the 2021 Reunion Booklet and to complete the registration packets for the Tabor All School Reunion, which will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, in Beseda Hall.
Any Tabor alumni that have not registered for the reunion yet are encouraged to do so as soon as possible so final plans can be made.
