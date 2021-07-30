Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: July 31, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Black Water Sister” by Zen Cho
• “The Cave Dwellers” by Christina McDowell
• “The Fourth Child” by Jessica Winter
• “Girl, 11” by Amy Suiter Clarke
• “The Girls in the Attic” by Marius Gabriel
• “Haven Point” by Virginia Hume
• “Hot Stew” by Fiona Mozley
• “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
• “The Letter Keeper” by Charles Martin
• “Libertie” by Kaitlyn Greenidge
• “The Quiet Boy” by Ben H. Winters
• “The Social Graces” by Renée Rosen
• “Take What You Can Carry” by Gian Sardar
• “A Theater for Dreamers” by Polly Samson
• “These Tangled Vines” by Julianne Maclean
Nonfiction
• “Accupressure Made Simple” by Deborah Bleecker, LAC, MSOM
• “Accupressure Points Handbook” by Deborah Bleeker, LAC, MSOM
• “Beautiful Things” by Hunter Biden
• “Digital Body Language” by Erica Dhawan
• “Murder Thy Neighbor” by James Patterson
• “Sacrifice” by Michelle Black
• “Sure, I’ll be Your Black Friend” by Ben Philippe
• “Zero Fail” by Carol Leonnig
AUDIOBOOK
• “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber
• “Little and Often: a memoir “ by Trent Preszler
LARGE PRINT
• “A Happy Catastrophe” by Maddie Dawson
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “The Cost of Knowing” by Brittney Morris
• “Fable le” by Adrienne Young
• “Hurricane Summer” by Asha Bromfield
• “Love is a Revolution” by Renée Watson
• “Muted: a novel in verse” by Tami Charles
• “My Body in Pieces” by Marie-Noëlle Hébert
• “Promised Neverland: Volumes 1-5 (manga)” by Kaiu Shirai
• “This Book is Anti-Racist” by Tiffany Jewell
• “Tokyo Ever After” by Emiko Jean
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “And Then Came Hope” by Stephen Savage
• “Bear Bottom” by Stuart Gibbs
• “The Best Worst Summer” by Elizabeth Eulberg
• “Breathing Underwater” by Sarah Allen
• “Jacob and the Mandolin Adventure” by Anne Dublin
• “Stick Dog Takes Out Sushi” by Tom Watson
• “A Wolf for a Spell” by Karah Sutton
Nonfiction
• “Kids on the March” by Michael G. Long
• “A Plan for the People” by Lindsey McDivitt
• “The Wisdom of Trees” by Lita Judge
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Balloons for Papa” by Elizabeth Gilbert Bedia
• “Bea” by the Sea” by Jo Byatt
• “Clarinet & Trumpet” by Melanie Ellsworth
• “Field Trip to the Ocean Deep” by John Hare
• “The Happiness of a Dog with a Ball in Its Mouth” by Bruce Handy
• “Once Upon Another Time” by Charles Ghigna
• “Ruby’s Reunion Day Dinner” by Angela Dalton
• “Trying” by Kobi Yamada
Nonfiction
• “13 Ways to Eat a Fly” by Sue Heavenrich
• “Astronauts Zoom” by Deborah Lee Rose
• “Classified” by Traci Sorell
• “My Tiny Life” by Ruby T. Hummingbird
• “Ocean Soup” by Megg Pincus
• “Out of the Blue” by Elizabeth Shreeve
• “Shaped” by Her Hands” by Anna Harber Freeman
• “What About Worms!?” by Mo Willems
JUNIOR DVDs
• “Paw Patrol: Moto Pup”
ADULT DVDs
• “Collective”
• “Defending Jacob”: Limited series
• “Rock Dog 2: Rock Around the Park”
• “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run”
• “Your Honor”: Limited series
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items” by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
