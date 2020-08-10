Maverick Iverson
Maverick Miller Iverson was born Aug. 5, 2020, at 3:57 a.m. to Sarah and Colton Iverson of Glenwood, Minn. Maverick weighed 11 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 22 ¼ inches long.
Grandparents are Pat and Nancy Roering of Glenwood, Minn., and Charles and Karla Iverson of Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.