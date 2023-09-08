VERMILLION — The Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment (CPCM), a center of the University of South Dakota, is set to host a grant announcement ceremony on Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. in Avera Hall, located on the USD-Sioux Falls campus. The center has been awarded a $1 million grant to implement a WIC Community Innovation and Outreach Project (WIC CIAO).
The announcement will include representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), South Dakota Department of Health and USD. Attendees will learn more about outreach efforts, plans for parent participation and early project outcomes. Refreshments will follow the brief program.
WIC CIAO is supported by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service and aims to support efforts to develop, implement, and evaluate innovative outreach strategies to increase awareness, participation, and benefit redemption in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and reduce disparities in program delivery.
Visit hellowic.org to find out more about the WIC CIAO Project and awardees and visit sdcpcm.com/wic to find out more about South Dakota’s outreach efforts.
The Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment (CPCM), sdcpcm.com, joins local, tribal, state and federal efforts in the fight against child sexual abuse and other forms of maltreatment in South Dakota. CPCM is designed to help South Dakotans know of, respond to and prevent child maltreatment, while supporting resilient families.
