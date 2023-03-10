Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: March 11, 2023
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Angel Maker” by Alex North
• “Brotherless Night” by V.V. Ganeshananthan
• “Burner” by Mark Greaney
• “The Devil’s Ransom” by Brad Taylor
• “The Girls are Good” by Ilaria Bernardini
• “Hell Bent” by Leigh Bardugo
• “Lessons at the School by the Sea” by Jenny Colgan
• “Looking for Jane” by Heather Marshall
• “Maame” by Jessica George
• “Margot” by Wendell Steavenson
• “Murder at Haven’s Rock” by Kelley Armstrong
• “Mysteries of Thorn Manor” by Margaret Rogerson
• “So Long, Chester Wheeler” by Catherine Ryan Hyde
• “Sometimes I Lie” by Alice Feeney
• “Sons of Valor: Violence of Action” by Andrews & Wilson
• “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box
• “The Villa” by Rachel Hawkins
• “Zero Night” by Brian Freeman
———
Nonfiction
• “Intuitive Eating for Life” by Jenna Hollenstein, MS, RD, CDN
• “The Nazi Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer
• “Never Caught Twice” by Matthew S. Luckett
• “One & Done” by Rebecca Greene, MSW, LMSW
• “Oscar Wars” by Michael Schulman
• “Vanished in Vermillion” by Lou Raguse
• “Walk the Blue Line” by James Patterson
AUDIOBOOKS
• “Home Sweet Christmas” by Susan Mallery
• “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “If This Gets Out” by Sophie Gonzales
• “Some Mistakes Were Made” by Kristin Dwyer
• “These Twisted Bonds” by Lexi Ryan
———
Nonfiction
• “Women in Fashion” by Rebecca Rissman
• “Women in Literature” by Alexis Burling
• “Women in Science” by Sue Bradford Edwards
• “Women in Sports” by Sue Bradford Edwards
• “Women in War” by Rebecca Rissman
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Desperate Measures” by Jeff Probst
• “The Einsteins of Vista Point” by Ben Guterson
• “In the Beautiful Country” by Jane Kuo
• “Smaller Sister” by Maggie Edkins Willis
• “Virtually Me’ by Chad Morris
———
Nonfiction
• “Archery” by Kelly Anne White
• “Hiking” by Donna B. McKinney
• “How to Build a Human” by Pamela S. Turner
• “Pauli Murray” by Rosita Stevens-Holsey
• “Trapshooting” by K.A. Artanne
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Bus Stop” by Angela H. Dale
• “Dragon! A story told in two languages” by Caroline Adderson
• “Happy Easter from the Crayons” by Drew Daywalt
• “Monster Meditation” board book
• “Pick a Perfect Egg” by Patricia Toht
———
Nonfiction
• “How My Parents Learned to Eat” by Ina R. Friedman
• “Kids Need to Be Safe” by Julie Nelson
ADULT DVDs
• “Avatar”
• “The Longest Weekend”
• “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
JUNIOR DVDs
• “Farmageddon”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
