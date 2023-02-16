All ages are invited to enjoy an evening of Music and Chocolate — a perfect winter treat — on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Fifth and Walnut, Yankton.
Music by Little Brian & the Big Tones begins in the sanctuary at 6:30 p.m. A variety of family-friendly selections representing such genres as gospel and 60’s pop (from the Grateful Dead to The Mamas and Papas) will be performed by regional favorites, Brian Adams (vocals and guitar), Bruce Gray (vocals and guitar), Cindy Gehm (vocals, bass, and harmonica), Sharon Gray (vocals and accordion), Laurie Brown (vocals and guitar), and Owen DeJong (fiddle).
The chocolate will make its appearance during intermission, when all those attending are invited to the church’s Pilgrim Hall to enjoy gourmet chocolate desserts prepared by church members known for their baking talents, as demonstrated yearly at their Christmas Coffee Bake Sale. Sample any or all of the desserts before deciding on one for which to trade in your ticket for a full-sized serving to enjoy there with beverages or to take home.
Tickets are available in advance at the church office, accessed by the west door of the education wing, on the alley. They can also be purchased the night of the event.
This evening of music and chocolate is being planned by the church’s Fundraising Task Force. Proceeds will go to the general fund to help finance the church and its many community outreach programs.
Pastor is the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan. Call or e-mail the church office (605-665-7230; secretary@yanktonucc.org) with questions or visit the church’s website (https://yanktonucc.org). The sanctuary and Pilgrim Hall are handicapped accessible, and the church is open and affirming.
