All ages are invited to enjoy an evening of Music and Chocolate — a perfect winter treat — on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Fifth and Walnut, Yankton.

Music by Little Brian & the Big Tones begins in the sanctuary at 6:30 p.m. A variety of family-friendly selections representing such genres as gospel and 60’s pop (from the Grateful Dead to The Mamas and Papas) will be performed by regional favorites, Brian Adams (vocals and guitar), Bruce Gray (vocals and guitar), Cindy Gehm (vocals, bass, and harmonica), Sharon Gray (vocals and accordion), Laurie Brown (vocals and guitar), and Owen DeJong (fiddle).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.