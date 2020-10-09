Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
ADULT BOOKS
• “The Gulag Archipelago” by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, nonfiction
• “Rage” by Bob Woodward, nonfiction
• “Beach Read” by Emily Henry, fiction
• “The End of the Day” by Bill Clegg, fiction
• “Fifty Words for Rain” by Asha Lemmie, fiction
• “The First Sister” by Linden A. Lewis, fiction
• “Half Moon Bay” by Jonathan Kellerman, fiction
• “Her Last Flight” by Beatriz Williams, fiction
• “If I Were You” by Lynn Austin, fiction
• “Next to Last Stand” by Craig Johnson, fiction
• “One Last Lie” by Paul Doiron, fiction
• “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones, fiction
• “The Second Sleep” by Robert Harris, fiction
• “Under Pressure” by Robert Pobi, fiction
• “When No One is Watching” by Alyssa Cole, fiction
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “Midnight Sun” by Stephanie Meyer, fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
