Two stories:
First story. On May 6, 2012, George Lindsey died. He was eighty-three years old. Maybe that name is not familiar to you or maybe you know him as Goober, the character he played on “The Andy Griffith Show” from 1964 to 1968, then on “Mayberry RFD” from 1968 to 1971, and finally on “Hee Haw” from 1971 until 1993.
I tell you this because of what Andy Griffith said after George Lindsey died. Griffith said George was his friend. They were both in their 80s and were not afraid to tell one another that they loved each other. He said they would talk on the telephone often, and he had visited with Lindsey just a few days before his death. The last thing they said to one another was “I love you.”
Beautiful.
Second story. In the spring of 2008, there was a college women’s softball game between Central Washington and Western Oregon. One of the players for Western Oregon, Sara Tucholsky, hit the first home run of her career. She ran to first, but missed the base. When she stopped and turned to go back to tag up, she hurt her knee and fell to the ground. She crawled to first base. Western’s first base coach knew that if Sara received any assistance from her teammates or if the coach replaced her with a pinch-runner, Sara’s first home run would only count as a single, so he shouted that no one was to touch Sara.
While the coaches and umpires tried to figure what to do, Mallory Holtman, who was playing first base for Central Washington, walked into the huddle and asked if it would be OK if she and another player for Central Washington carried Sara around the diamond so she could touch each base.
With the umpires’ blessing, Mallory and a teammate, Liz Wallace, picked up Sara and carried her toward second base. Trying to figure out which was the good leg, the trio broke into giggles. By the time they reached second, just about everybody in grandstand was on their feet cheering or crying. The game was won by Western Oregon, 4-2.
Cheer if you want.
In the New Testament, the writer of James gives this witness: “Every generous act of giving, with every perfect gift, is from above, coming down from the Father” (James 1:17).
Perhaps when a kind word is spoken or something good is done, when beautiful things happen, we could name it. We could say, “This is of God.” Jesus ... all over the place.
Grace is thrown out into the world, like a flower girl tossing out petals with great abandon, never fearing her basket will be empty, striding forward, eyes on the groom, a smile on her face, confident that right behind her comes the bride. Full of joy.
The Gospel of John tells the familiar story of the wedding at Cana. Jesus’ mother is there, as is Jesus and his disciples. The parents run out of wine. Jesus asks the servants to fill six stone jars, each holding twenty to thirty gallons, with water. The servants fill the jars to the brim. Then Jesus tells them to bring the jars to the chief steward for a taste. The water has become wine. The steward says to the bridegroom, “you have kept the good wine until now” (John 2:10). Water has become wine. Worry has become joy.
In the scheme of things, turning water into wine, even very good wine, does not seem to rise to the significance of making the deaf hear, the blind see, or the lame walk. And so it is that what most of us do each day, as servants of Christ, seems pretty small indeed. Yet no matter how insignificant it may seem to the world, it makes a great deal of difference to the one to whom you speak a word of kindness or to the one you lend a helping hand.
It is also a big deal to the God we serve. The small miracle at a wedding, the turning of water into wine, saved the honor of a family and bolstered the faith of some disciples. Jesus honors even a simple cup of water given to a thirsty person and declares it as worthy of reward from our Heavenly Father.
The Danish philosopher, Soren Kierkegaard (1813-1855), once observed, “Christ turned water into wine, but the Church has succeeded in doing something even more difficult: it has turned wine into water.”
Life can be difficult at times. The church should not make it harder. Better a small glass of wine, a little celebration, some laughter, some faith, some mercy, a bit of grace.
Andy Griffith and George Lindsey chose to say to one another, “I love you.” Mallory Holtman chose to help someone on the other team. We make choices all the time — wine into water or water into wine.
We are the servants of Jesus who have witnessed this grand joke with eyes of faith. Water becomes wine, sinners become saints, life comes out of death. We are able to serve an unseen God, the Creator of the universe, by helping the neighbor.
Beautiful things happen. Jesus ... all over the place.
