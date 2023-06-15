PIERRE — In 2022, Travel South Dakota launched its free mobile-exclusive passports program featuring the Great Finds and State of Create passports. This year, Travel South Dakota is expanding the program with three new passports: Peaks to Plains, Tribal Nations and Black to Yellow.

The passport program uses gamification to encourage individuals to explore and experience the many hidden treasures found throughout the entire state. With these passports, visitors and locals can check into designated locations to unlock a broad range of fun South Dakota prizes based on points accumulated by the number of places visited.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.