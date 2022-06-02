MOUNT MARTY UNIVERSITY
Mount Marty University in Yankton is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List Honorees. The Dean’s List Honoree at Mount Marty University is defined as a full-time undergraduate student completing a full-time load of graded course work with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5.
• Beresford — Nathaniel J Kropuenske, Aubrey M Twedt
• Bloomfield, NE — Brynn M Bargman, Mariah R Dather, Bree K Eisenhauer, Brooklyn J Eisenhauer
• Crofton, NE — Alexis M Arens, Lauren J Arens, Hannah M Steffen
• Elk Point — Katelyn M Chytka, Calli J Davis
• Fordyce, NE — Gabrielle E Goodrich, Seth W Wiebelhaus
• Freeman — Josie L Fuhrmann, Madelyn J Heckenlaible
• Gayville — Quinn Fargo, Heather L Maier
• Hartington, NE — Matthew A Becker, Kimberly M Borchert
• Menno — Carly S Herrboldt, Abby E Schoenfish
• Parkston — Sydney E Wear
• Springfield — Elita M Eastman
• Tyndall — Samantha J Soukup
• Verdigre, NE — Rachel Pavelka
• Vermillion — Sarah M Chmelar
• Wakonda — Jordyn E Fischer, McKenna B Mohr
• Wynot, NE — Jacob M Wieseler
• Yankton — Madison H Biller, Justin B Cap, Noel Contreras, David W Dobbs, Trenton M Dodd, Alfonso C Erickson, Mark C Escutia, Brooklynn K Hakl, Raegan D Harper, Raul Hluz, Christa J Lotz, Kieren D Luellman, Brooke L Madson, Elsie O Marquardt, Jaclyn C McMillen, Ivy L Mines, Lucia Misoji, Hannah J Muth, Giang H Nguyen, Bridget M Nolz, Michael S Nunez, Andrew J Peitz, Brodey M Peterson, Rachel Pokorney, William A Rauch, Micah A Sinnwell, Sam C Starkey, Joseph P Stibral, Dustin C Sullivan, Courtney C Wenande
ZACHARY NEU
WATERTOWN — Lake Area Technical College President, Mike Cartney, announces the current President’s List.
The President’s List is a record of outstanding students who, through their initiative and ability, have indicated a seriousness of purpose in their educational program. The President’s List is limited to full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0. Students with a 4.0 have been noted by an *.
Students honored included:
• Zachary Neu, Yankton
The entire President’s List is available at https://www.lakeareatech.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Presidents-List-Spring-2022.pdf.
EMILY CAP
BROOKINGS — Fourteen South Dakota State University pre-veterinary students who were accepted to Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programs starting fall 2022 were honored on April 29 at the 11th Annual South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association (SDVMA) and SDSU Stethoscope Ceremony.
“We acknowledge the long path and scholarly activity that students have accomplished to get to this point – by graduating and earning a seat in veterinary school,” said John Killefer, dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at SDSU. “The pathway to get into veterinary school is no small task; they’ve had hard classes, hours of job shadowing and internships and extra work. It’s a true testimony to their dedication as students and to their future careers.”
Among the SDSU students accepted into veterinary schools are:
• Emily Cap, from Tabor will be attending South Dakota University/University of Minnesota
“To my fellow SDSU graduates, to my future colleagues and to the class of 2026, on behalf of the SDVMA, I want to give you all a heartfelt congratulations and well done,” said Dr. Carolyn Geis, president of the SDVMA, at the ceremony.
During the ceremony, students received stethoscopes engraved with their name and the SDSU emblem. Additionally, each student honored an individual who made an impact on their path to becoming a veterinarian. Each honored individual then said a few encouraging words to their student and presented them with their stethoscope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.