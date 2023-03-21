VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota has proven itself to be a strong competitor in producing national scholarship recipients. The state’s flagship university recently had four students selected as finalists for the highly competitive Harry S. Truman Scholarship — a distinction that only two other universities in the entire nation can claim.

USD is also the only university in South Dakota to have any Truman Scholarship finalists.

