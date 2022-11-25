By The Avera Medical Group Palliative Medicine Yankton Team
November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and this year’s theme, “meeting you where you are,” symbolizes providers meeting patients and their loved ones where they are on their life journey.
This column will focus on palliative medicine, which is available for patients and families facing a wide range of diseases, including cancer, chronic respiratory conditions, cardiovascular and neurological diseases, and others that have impacted an individual’s quality of life or functional abilities. Palliative medicine differs from hospice care in that it can be provided at any stage of a disease process alongside of curative or disease-directed treatments. According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that about 56.8 million people are in need of palliative medicine. However, only 14% of people worldwide actually receive this specialized care.
At Avera Medical Group Palliative Medicine of Yankton, we have had the honor of assisting many patients and their loved ones on this journey.
One example is Albert Fernandez, who came to us during a hospitalization in 2020 due to complications following a long battle with metastatic lung cancer. Our team was asked to assist Albert with completing advance directives and outlining his preferences regarding medical treatments and what was most important in his care. Through this experience, the team got to know Albert and helped him to incorporate his spirituality and faith into the approach to his care. We collaborated with him to focus on how he could live well with a serious illness.
Throughout Albert’s journey, the palliative medicine team has provided care to manage symptoms that have arisen due to changes that he has faced over time, helping him to live as normal of a life as possible and to enjoy time with family and friends. This foundation proved important after he later suffered from a serious infection that resulted in needing extensive rehab in a local skilled nursing facility. By meeting Albert where he was, his goals remained at the forefront of the medical care offered. Because of this patient-centered approach and collaboration among all members of the healthcare team, he is now enjoying his time at home with his new dog and companion, “Dom.”
While the Palliative Medicine team offers care and support to Albert and his family, the team feels just as blessed by the impact he has had upon us. He has taught our team many things.
Katie Huff, DNP, FNP-BC, ACHPN, says that Albert has educated them about grace, the importance of human connection and, of course, how delicious a homemade tamale really is!
Debbie Deuschle, a palliative care registered nurse, shares that the one word that comes to mind when thinking of Albert is “inspiration.” She adds, “I am inspired by Albert’s passion for life. He lives each day to the fullest, giving gifts of faith, hope and love to every person he meets along his journey.”
Albert’s story helps illustrate how palliative medicine aims to improve the quality of life for patients and their families by taking a holistic approach that focuses on physical, psychological, social or spiritual concerns that arise when managing serious illnesses. Palliative medicine teams composed of physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, pharmacists and chaplains treat pain and other distressing symptoms related to serious disease progression. These caregivers provide clarification on individual treatment options and answer questions about disease progression.
The palliative medicine team learns about the patient’s background, strengths, needs and their unique perspective on quality of life. Palliative medicine teams also act as an extra layer of support for patients and families as they explore their wishes regarding goals of care, creating advance directives and having difficult conversations related to their preferences for ongoing treatments. The palliative medicine team works closely with the patient and their families to ensure their unique cultural and spiritual preferences are woven into their treatment plan in a way that respects their core values and preferences.
At Avera Medical Group Palliative Medicine of Yankton, we are proud to join caregivers across the nation in raising awareness about this specialized care that focuses on living well while living with serious illnesses.
