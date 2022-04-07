Nine young people have chosen to join the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Yankton, officially this spring, and their decisions will be confirmed during worship on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 10 a.m., in the historic sanctuary at 5th & Walnut.
The new church members, all eighth-graders, will be Conner Brunick, son of Ben and Lori Brunick; Elise Koller, daughter of Eric Koller and Lydia Wentworth; Drace Gaskins, son of Dana Dracy, and Zeth and Sherry Gaskins; Kaylin Crisman, daughter of Aaron and Sara Crisman; Ginger Lesher, daughter of Dave and Chrissy Lesher; Taylor Villalobos-Opsahl, daughter of Kevin and Courtney Opsahl; Adrieaunna Evans, daughter of Mandi Lampman, and Dennis and Kerry Evans; Ahleasesia Evans, daughter of Mandi Lampman, and Dennis and Kerry Evans; and Andrew Kuchta, son of Angela Kost.
They have been preparing for this decision and this day throughout the school year, led by Pastor Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan and Michelle Redman, the church’s director of faith formation. Preparation included both work together as a class and personal projects.
Rev. Hickox-Morgan said, “They have independently been doing such things as reading one of the Gospels and ten Psalms, learning about civil rights issues (the Holocaust, World War II, slavery, civil rights movement, etc.) through books and movies, volunteering their time in community service, attending other churches, and leading worship in our own.”
Each student has also completed three short papers on what they have learned and experienced and will read their final requirement – a personal statement of faith – during the confirmation service.
Each confirmand has been accompanied on this part of their faith journey by one or two mentors, adults they have chosen from the congregation. Mentors were Lori Brunick (Ahleasesia Evans), Dana Dracy (Elise Koller), Duke and Peg Ellingson (Ginger Lesher), Dave and Kay Farrar (Andrew Kuchta), Michele Fleer (Kaylin Crisman), Emma Laird (Conner Brunick), Kathryn Reimler (Adrieaunna Evans), Sylvia Selgestad (Taylor Villalobos-Opsahl), and Lydia Wentworth (Drace Gaskins).
Family and friends of the confirmands are invited to attend the confirmation service in person or online (www.yanktonucc.org — find the YouTube link on the home page under Online Worship). And, on this Palm Sunday, worship will be followed by a time for celebrating the confirmands with a cake and fellowship and then an Easter egg hunt.
For more information on the Yankton UCC, its confirmation program and other activities and services, contact the church office (secretary@yanktonucc.org; 605-665-7320; 5th & Walnut, alley entrance — push the doorbell) or visit the Yankton UCC website (www.yanktonucc.org). Both sanctuary and fellowship hall are fully accessible.
