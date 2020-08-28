Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
LARGE PRINT
• “Isaiah’s Legacy” by Mesu Andrews, fiction
• “A Longer Fall” by Charlaine Harris, fiction
• “Once Upon a Summer” by Tif Marcelo, fiction
• “The Solid Grounds Coffee Company” by Carla Laureano, fiction
• “Walk Me Home” by Liza Kendall, fiction
ADULT BOOKS
• “Amish Butters, Salsas & Spreads” by Laura Anne Lapp, nonfiction
• “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” by Omid Scobie, nonfiction
• “Hood Feminism: Notes From the Women That a Movement Forgot” by Mikki Kendall, nonfiction
• “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter” by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, nonfiction
• “Incomparable” by Brie and Nikki Bella, nonfiction
• “The Lost Art of Dying: Reviving Forgotten Wisdom” by L.S. Dugdale, nonfiction
• “Make Change: How to Fight Injustice, Dismantle Systematic Oppression, and Own Our Future” by Shaun King, fiction
• “Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage” by Tori Amos, nonfiction
• “Run to the Finish: the Everyday Runner’s Guide to Avoiding Injury, Ignoring the Clock, and Loving the Run” by Amanda Brooks, nonfiction
• “Soul Full of Coal Dust: a Fight for Breath and Justice in Appalachia” by Chris Hamby, nonfiction
• “The Black Swan of Paris” by Karen Robards, fiction
• “What It’s Like to Be A Bird: From Flying, to Nesting, Eating to Singing — What Birds Are Doing, and Why” by David Allen, nonfiction
• “Blood Angel” by Bernard Schaffer, fiction
• “Book of the Little Axe” by Lauren Francis-Sharma, fiction
• “The Distant Dead” by Heather Young, fiction
• “A Happy Catastrophe” by Maddie Dawson, fiction
• “Holding Out for Christmas” by Janet Dailey, fiction
• “Hope Deferred” by Linda Byler, fiction
• “Katheryn Howard: The Scandalous Queen” by Alison Weir, fiction
• “The Last Curtain Call” by Juliet Blackwell, fiction
• “The Less Dead” by Denise Mina, fiction
• “Liberation” by Imogen Kealey, fiction
• “Life Events” by Karolina Waclawiak, fiction
• “A MacCallister Christmas” by William W. Johnstone, fiction
• “Migrations” by Charlotte McConaghy, fiction
• “The Mockingbird’s Song” by Wanda E. Brunstetter, fiction
• “A Mosaic of Wings” by Kimberly Duffy, fiction
• “The New American” by Micheline Aharonian Marcom, fiction
• “Never and Amish Bride” by Ophelia London, fiction
• “The Ninth Child” by Sally Magnusson, fiction
• “No Offense” by Meg Cabot, fiction
• “The Resolutions” by Brady Hammes, fiction
• “Romeo and/or Juliet: a Chooseable-path Adventure” by Ryan North, fiction
• “The Sight of You” by Holly Miller, fiction
• “Sisters” by Daisy Johnson, fiction
• “A Springtime Heart” by Marta Perry, fiction
• “Summer at Lake Haven” by RaeAnne Thayne, fiction
• “Sweet Sorrow” by David Nicholls, fiction
• “There Goes My Heart” by Bella Andre, fiction
• “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown, fiction
• “The Tourist Attraction” by Sarah Morgenthaler, fiction
• “Upright Women Wanted” by Sarah Gailey, fiction
• “Weather” by Jenny Offill, fiction
• “When We Believed in Mermaids” by Barbara O’Neal, fiction
• “Your Love is Mine” by Bella Andre, fiction
EASY READING BOOKS
• “A Little Spot of Anxiety: a Story About Calming Your Worries” by Diane Alber, nonfiction
• “Don’t Wake the Dragon” by Bianca Schulze, fiction
• “¿De Donde Eres?” by Yamile Saied Mendez, fiction, Espanol
• “Horrible Bear!” by Ame Dyckman, fiction, wonderbook
• “Saturday” by Oge Mora, fiction, wonderbook
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “Creature Feature: Blood and Cookies” by Scarlet Varlow, fiction
• “Creature Feature: the Creature in the Fireplace” by Scarlet Varlow, fiction
• “Creature Feature: Sticks and Stones” by Scarlet Varlow, fiction
• “Creature Feature: Zombie Mode” by Scarlet Varlow, fiction
• “Family K. Stein Mad Scientist: Bad Hair Day” by Jim Benton, fiction
• “Family K. Stein Mad Scientist: The Fran With Four Brains” by Jim Benton, fiction
• “Family K. Stein Mad Scientist: The Frandidate” by Jim Benton, fiction
• “Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, Books 1-4” by Emma Carlson Berne, fiction
• “Super Hero Adventures: Buggin’ Out!” by Mackenzie Cadenhead, fiction
• “Super Hero Adventures: Deck the Malls!” by Mackenzie Cadenhead, fiction
• “Super Hero Adventures: Mighty Marvels!” by Mackenzie Cadenhead, fiction
• “Super Hero Adventures: Sand Trap!” by Mackenzie Cadenhead, fiction
• “Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle for Angel Island” by Ian Flynn, fiction, graphic novel
• “Sonic the Hedgehog: Fallout!” by Ian Flynn, fiction, graphic novel
• “Sonic the Hedgehog: The Fate of Dr. Eggman” by Ian Flynn, fiction, graphic novel
• “Stepping Stones” by Lucy Knisley, fiction, graphic novel
ADULT DVD’s
• “You,” season 1, fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
