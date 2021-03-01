Toastmaster Club 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. in-person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and online via Zoom. President Angela Mann opened the meeting calling on Jack Dahlseid to lead the group in prayer. Mann was also the contest chair for our club level Table Topics contest. She first introduced the grammarian, Dan Klimisch, who gave the word of the day as “heebie-jeebie, a noun which means “a condition of extreme nervousness caused by fear, worry, strain.” Mann then informed the members present of the guidelines for the table topics contest. Jack Dahlseid, Jeremy Skrenes, Janice Stone, Mike Villanueva were all contestants. Mann introduced Roy Wilcox as the table topics giver. Each contestant was moved to a break-out room until it was their turn to speak. This is done so they do not have prior knowledge of the topic. Roy Wilcox’s topic was “The new normal means ….” Each contestant had to speak for at least one minute but no more than 2:30 to qualify. After all contestants spoke, the judges moved to a break-out room to deliberate on the winner. During this time, Roy led a second session of table topics with the question “When have you given them the whole nine yards.” Speakers were Dan Klimisch, Angela Mann, Jennifer Haich, Pat Acklie-Roth, Steve Hamilton, and Janice Stone. Contest chair Mann then asked Dan Klimisch to give his grammarian’s report. Everyone had a fun time using the word of the day “heebie-jeebies”. Winners of the table topics contest were: Janice Stone and Mike Villanueve. They are both eligible to move on to compete in the Area contest on March 2.
President Mann closed out the meeting. Being a member of Toastmasters is a great way to start a Saturday morning. Guests are welcome to join us online via Zoom or in person at the Fry’n Pan. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org.
