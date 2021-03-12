FREEMAN — Parents of kindergarten through Grade 11 students are invited to tour Freeman Academy on March 19 from 2-4 p.m. during this open house.
Guests are encouraged to drop in for brochures or ask for a guided tour and time with teachers. Contact Lynnelle Allison, Enrollment Director, at lallison@freemanacademy.org.
• FA Kindergarten Screening — The April 8 Kindergarten Screening appointments at Freeman Academy are filling up. To accommodate social distancing, screening appointments are one-on-one with teacher Lynelle Hofer each half hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Register at FreemanAcademy.org.
• Scholarship Open at Freeman Academy — New high school students with an interest in developing their faith and leadership skills can apply for Freeman Academy’s top scholarship. The Faith and Leadership Scholarship includes a yearly 40% discount on tuition and covers registration fees for one summer leadership camp or convention. Learn more at FreemanAcademy.org/scholarships/.
