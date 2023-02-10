Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: February 11, 2023
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Age of Vice” by Deepti Kapoor
• “All the Dangerous Things” by Stacy Willingham
• “Bad Girl Reputation” by Elle Kennedy
• “The Bandit Queens” by Parini Shroff
• “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Preston & Child
• “Decent People” by De’Shawn Charles Winslow
• “Delilah Green Doesn’t Care” by Ashley Herring Blake
• “Devil’s Delight” by M.C. Beaton
• “Don’t Open the Door” by Allison Brennan
• “Good Girl Complex” by Elle Kennedy
• “The House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz
• “Last Circle of Love” by Lorna Lanvik
• “Legends & Lattes” by Travis Baldree
• “Lost in the Moment and Found” by Seanan McGuire
• “Murder at Beacon Rock” by Alyssa Maxwell
• “Only One Lie” by Audrey J. Cole
• “Really Good, Actually” by Monica Heisey
• “The Rom-Com Agenda” by Jayne Denker
• “Someone Had to Do It” by Amber and Danielle Brown
• “The Sunshine Girls” by Molly Fader
• “To All the Dogs I’ve Loved Before” by Lizzie Shane
Nonfiction
• “20 Festive Felt Decorations to Make” by Corinne Lapierre
• “The Art of the Board” by Olivia Carney
• “The Black Panther Party” by David F. Walker
• “Drinking Games” by Sarah Levy
• “I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki” by Baek Sehee
• “Lady Secrets” by Keltie Knight
• “Love & Justice” by Maya Moore Irons
• “The Peaceful Transfer” by David Marchick
• “White House Plumbers” by Egil “Bud” Krogh
• “Wings of War” by David Fairbank White
LARGE PRINT
• “The Backup Plan” by Jill Shalvis
• “Happily Ever Amish” by Shelley Shepard Gray
• “The Hidden Prince” by Tessa Afshar
• “Rebel” by Beverly Jenkins
• “The Sandcastle Hurricane” by Carolyn Brown
• “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Drizzle, Dreams, and Lovestruck Things” by Maya Prasad
• “Eight Nights of Flirting” by Hannah Reynolds
• “Nothing Sung and Nothing Spoken” by Nita Tyndall
• “Saint” by Adrienne Young
• “Sugaring Off” by Gillian French
• “We Deserve Monuments” by Jas Hammonds
• “What if We Were” by Axelle Lenoir
• “The Wicked Remain” by Laura Pohl
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Alone” by Megan E. Freeman
• “The Buzzer Beater” by Lane Walker
• “Camp Cretaceous: Vol. 1” adopted by Steve Behling
• “The High Cheese” by Lane Walker
• “Love, Clancy” by W. Bruce Cameron
• “Prince Lander & the Dragon War” by S.D. Smith
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Home for a While” by Lauren H. Kerstein
• “No One Likes a Fart” by Zoë Foster Blake
• “Song in the City” by Daniel Bernstrom
• “Sumo Kitty” by David Biedrzycki
• “Sumo Puppy” by David Biedrzycki
• “This is (Not) Enough” by Anna Kang
Nonfiction
• “Cat” by Juliet Clutton-Brock
ADULT DVDs
• “Ticket to Paradise”
• “Till”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
