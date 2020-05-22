Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
Adult Books
• Leading with Gratitude by Adrian Gostick, nonfiction
• Modern Quilt Bible by Elizabeth Betts, nonfiction
• A Beautiful Arrangement by Beth Wiseman, fiction
• Darling Rose Gold by Stephanie Wrobel, fiction
• Deacon King Kong by James McBride, fiction
• Dead Land by Sara Paretsky, fiction
• A Good Day for a Massacre by William W. Johnstone, fiction
• Marley by Jon Clinch, fiction
• The Wedding Dress by Danielle Steel, fiction
Easy Reading Books
• In a Jar by Deborah Marcero, fiction
• Kaia and the Bees by Maribeth Boelts, fiction
• Mr. Pumpkin’s Tea Party by Erin Baker, fiction
• The Society of Distinguished Lemmings by Julie Colombet, fiction
Junior Books
• Homerooms & Hall Passes by Tom O’Donnell, fiction
• Undercover Princess by Connie Glynn, fiction
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.