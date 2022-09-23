Denise Vellek, CNA is being honored as HSC’s Employee of the Month for September.
Vellek is a mental health assistant with HSC’s geriatric program. She says she started in this line of work at the age of 16.
Her co-workers have a lot of positive things to say about her. “A great leader who does well under stress and works very hard to ensure everything runs smoothly,” is how one fellow employee describes her. “Very kind and compassionate towards patients and staff.”
“Denise is always the one the nurses look to, to train new employees. She goes through everything step by step and always hangs out to answer any questions,” says another co-worker.
“Denise is a joy to work with, always willing to help whenever and wherever needed,” explains another fellow employee.
Vellek says her favorite part of the job is “helping my residents and seeing their faces light up when I come on duty.”
Denise says she has dedicated many years to 4-H, and church religious education as a teacher, being an altar society president, and serving on the parish council.
She attended Mount Marty in Yankton. She currently lives in Springfield with her husband, David. They have three grown children and several grandchildren as well.
Congratulations Denise Vellek, on being selected as the HSC Employee of the Month for September.
