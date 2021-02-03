COLLIN ZAHRBOCK
Dr. Bart Johnson, Provost at Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, has named 217 students to the 2020 Fall Semester Dean’s List.
One Yankton area student, Collin Zahrbock, was honored on the list by completing at least 12 credits and attaining a GPA over 3.25.
MASON SCHROEDER
CLINTON, N.Y. — Mason Schroeder, of Vermillion has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2020 fall semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.
Schroeder, a sophomore, is a graduate of Vermillion High School.
JILLIAN KOTALIK
WATERTOWN — Michael Cartney, Lake Area Technical College President, announces the current President’s List.
The President’s List is a list of outstanding students who, through their initiative and ability, have indicated a seriousness of purpose in their educational program. The President’s List is limited to full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.
The entire President’s List is available at https://www.lakeareatech.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Presidents-List-Fall-2020.pdf
Local and area students so honored include Jillian Kotalik, Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.