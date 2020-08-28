Yankton Morning Optimists
Yankton Morning Optimists met by Zoom call on Monday, Aug. 10, at 7 a.m. There were 10 members and 1 guest in attendance.
President Mary Milroy called the meeting to order and following the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer, Roger Renner announced the program.
Our speaker was Jennifer Adamson. She has been with the Contact Center for 17 years. She explained that the Contact Center is so much more than a food pantry. While the Contact Center does provide food such as milk, eggs, bread, meat, canned goods, vegetables, and peanut butter, many of the items in greatest need are those that cannot be purchased with food stamps. This includes items such as diapers, infant formula, feminine hygiene products, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, hairbrushes. This year’s need has been great, but many of the donation events such as the postal workers food drive were cancelled. Last year’s postal food drive resulted in 11,000 pounds of donated food items. Donations are being accepted and can be brought to the office at 321 W 3rd Street, Suite B02
Another important function of the Contact Center is to provide emergency rental and utility assistance with the goal of keeping a roof over a person’s head. Emergency medication can also be provided such as blood pressure medications and antibiotics; narcotics are never provided.
The Contact Center also serves as a Representative Payee System for 90-100 clients.
A fall program provides backpacks to children as they start the new school year. This service does require an active EBT card to be eligible. The other services at the Contact Center do not have this requirement. Children are able to make an appointment, come in, and have the fun of selecting the backpack of their choice. This program does not provide any school supplies but works with the Stuff the Bus program through the Yankton United Way which provides school supplies. Yankton Morning Optimists are proud to be sponsors of the Stuff the Bus program. Donations are occurring now and school supplies can be donated at the Yankton Wal-Mart. The Contact Center is currently in need of backpacks. I encourage all Optimist members to donate a backpack at the Contact Center.
The Contact Center is the local Salvation Army representative and arranges bell ringers at the holidays.
The Contact Center provides Christmas baskets and last year distributed baskets to 231 families. This service requires an active EBT card or a referral from DSS. Food and fruit baskets are also distributed to home-bound individuals.
Every other year, the Contact Center works with the recycling center to distribute toys to children. Gently used toys are collected, cleaned, and repaired for distribution.
Thank you, Jennifer for the great work you and your staff do at the Contact Center.
Club Updates:
Yankton Morning Optimists held a fundraiser and sold beer at the amateur baseball tournament Aug. 7-9 at Riverside Park. Thanks Heath at Conklin distributors for donating 10 cases of beer for the fundraiser. Thank you, Chuck for arranging, and thanks to the Optimist members who volunteered at the ballfield.
Roy Wilcox presented an option for beginning hybrid meetings. His Toastmasters club has been meeting by either Zoom or in person at the Fryn’ Pan. He has donated a TV for the meeting room, Yankton Morning Optimist will purchase the necessary cords for hook up, and a member would need to bring a laptop or iPad. Roy has volunteered to come to help with the set up. This way, members could choose how they wish to attend a meeting. The board will discuss this on August 13. Please let me know if you would like to meet in person at the Fryn’ Pan. It would be very helpful to know if this is something members wish to do.
The position of club Vice President is open and I encourage a member to volunteer for this position. Chuck Iverson will be the new President starting in October and will be great to work with.
Congratulations to:
• Joleen Woods: August 10 anniversary
• Dave Stevens: August 14 birthday
• MaryJo Renner: 18 years post-heart transplant
• Chuck Iverson on birth of grandson Maverick “Mack” weighing 11 pounds, 11ounces!
• Board meeting Aug. 13 at noon
Next meeting Aug. 17, 2020, at noon. Dr. Wayne Kindle will be the speaker with a YSD update. Please be sure to attend.
———
The Yankton Morning Optimists met by Zoom on Aug. 17 at noon. There were 15 members and 1 guest at our Optimist meeting this morning. It was great to see more members on today’s call!
Mary Milroy, Optimist President, called the meeting to order and following the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer, introduced the program.
Our speaker was Dr. Wayne Kindle, Yankton School District Superintendent. The COVID19 world-wide pandemic caused the Yankton School District to switch to on-line learning last March. Since then the school administrators, staff, and teachers have been working hard to evaluate how to prepare the best and safest learning experience for Yankton School District students. The teachers return to school this week and the students’ first day of class will be August 24. Options are offered to students and parents for either in school or on-line learning. Parents will have the choice to choose what they feel is best and safest for their student. They will commit to 2-week blocks and will be able to switch methods. At present 6.7% of students have enrolled in on-line learning and the rest will be in school. The Yankton on-line learning will be done by Yankton teachers with Yankton curriculum. While some schools purchased programs, YSD felt it was better to stay with Yankton content and teachers. Rural and in-town busing will continue. Parents will need to sign a waiver. Masks will be required for the students and drivers. Extra cleaning and sanitizing of the buses is scheduled.
Sandy Kramer and her staff have worked hard since March, including all summer, to provide meals to anyone under 18 with “Grab and Go” boxes. Thousands of boxes have been distributed. Thank you for providing this important service!! The school lunch times have been increased to allow for smaller groups at lunch. There will be no salad bar.
Tech assistance is being provided for families without computer/internet access.
The South Dakota Department of Health is taking the lead on the process for isolation if someone at school does test positive for COVID and includes contact tracing to identify possible exposures. Individuals with exposure will be asked to quarantine for 2 weeks and closely monitor for any symptoms. There will not be COVID screening at school and parents are all being asked to screen their children before sending children to school.
The SD Department of Health is preparing to roll out the Sentinel Program for in-school testing to be done by school nurses. Yankton already has several excellent testing facilities and at this time will just monitor the program.
The Yankton School Board passed a mask mandate and all students and teachers will be required to wear masks. Masks have been purchased and many masks, including homemade masks, have been donated. Plastic face shields will be provided for the teachers and desk shields will be provided for students and teachers. Numerous portable hand wash units have been purchased and frequent hand washing and social distancing will be encouraged. The custodians will be doing frequent cleaning and sanitizing of the school with special attention to sites of frequent contact such as doorknobs, light switches, handrails, and countertops. The detailed plan can be found on the YSD website under the Back to School Plan.
A Health Advisory Committee has been formed and will meet weekly through May 2021.
School Athletic Competitions will take place and each participant will be given 6 vouchers to distribute to family/friends to enable them to show the voucher and purchase a ticket. Without a voucher no ticket will be sold. Yankton High School students will be allowed to attend. Home competitions will be live-streamed for free. Away competitions will have a $10 access fee.
Dr. Kindle closed by saying that we will get through this if we all work together. Thank you, Dr. Kindle, administrators, teachers and staff for your dedication to student learning and safety. The Yankton Morning Optimist Club would like to extend our appreciation to all of you during this difficult and stressful time.
Updates:
The board met Thursday, Aug. 13. The concession sales at the baseball tournament were successful and provided a well-needed fundraiser. Thank you, Chuck Iverson, for organizing and Optimist members that volunteered.
The board approved a $1,000 donation to Mount Marty University for the fieldhouse project.
The Yankton Ribfest was cancelled and therefore the Optimist Poker Run was cancelled but hopefully will take place at a later date
Meetings in September will be a hybrid format with options to either Zoom at the Fryn’ Pan or Zoom from home. Roy Wilcox donated a TV for the room and has used it successfully at Toastmasters. Members interested in meeting should let me know. If there are 3 or 4 attending in person, Roy volunteered to come the first time to help with set up.
Our annual Optimist Club banquet and new officer installation will be virtual this year and will take place Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. Please plan to attend.
Our meeting August 31 at 5pm will be a Zoom social.
Birthdays — Matt Hanson. Aug. 17; Jerry Clough, Aug. 20; Pam Kettering, Aug. 21
Anniversaries — John Thieman, Aug. 22
Next meeting, Aug. 24 at 7 a.m. Our speaker will be Adam Haberman Yankton Public Works Director with an update on the City of Yankton projects.
———
Yankton Morning Optimists met by Zoom on Aug. 24, 2020, at 7 a.m. There were 8 members and 2 guests on this morning’s Zoom call. Thank you, for getting up early to join the call!
President Mary Milroy called meeting to order and following the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer introduced our speaker. Our speaker was Adam Haberman, Public Works Director, City of Yankton. Adam presented an update on Yankton’s projects. The new Huether Family Aquatic Center is making great progress and should be open May 2021! Adam shared his recent pictures of the project, a bird’s eye view, and a software projection showing us the progression of the construction over time. Amazing images!! The facility certainly is impressive. The pools and buildings are taking shape and the slides are in place. The competition pool is 80 meters in length and goes from the shallow end 3-4 feet, to 6-7 feet in the center, to 14 feet in the deep end. There is a surge tank to prevent overflow as the water level goes up and down depending on the number of people in the pool. I learned that even as heavy as the pool will be, it still “floats” and therefore will sit upon a 2-foot layer of rocks to protect the under surface. The Lap Pool can be used either the short or long way. There is a diving platform, a climbing wall, and a floating bridge The Lazy River is having its form work constructed on site and will contain many features including a vortex, sprays, and jets and will connect into the Leisure Pool. There will be two slides. The blue slide is 300 feet in length and will be the tube slide and the yellow slide is 200 feet in length and will be the body slide. The tower is over 30 feet tall. This summer has been a good construction season and progress, including several upgrades, is on schedule. The project includes restrooms/changing rooms and one of the restrooms will be open year-round for Memorial Park users. A splash pad will be available and will be separate from the pool and open extended hours. Multiple shade structures will be present. In addition, the city has had several street projects which are coming along well. Preparations for snow removal are underway. A new project to decorate the snow plows was started a year ago. Every Yankton school, which includes the elementary schools, middle school, high school, and Sacred Heart school get to decorate a snow plow. We all need to watch and enjoy the decorated plows! They will also take part in the parade of lights. Adam and the City of Yankton have certainly had a busy summer!
Club Updates:
The Yankton Morning Optimist club made a $1,000 donation to Mount Marty University for the fieldhouse project and our club name will be on the donor board for the open house.
The Yankton Morning Optimist club recognizes and thanks the YSD administration, teachers, staff, students, and parents on this first day of the school year. Discussion was held regarding showing appreciation to the teachers and staff during the year. It was proposed that the club take a different school each month and show our appreciation. Club President, Mary Milroy will contact Sandy Kramer to see how that might be arranged.
The Greater Yankton United Way “Stuff the Bus” distribution took place last Wednesday. Our Optimist club is a major sponsor of this event.
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Don and Pam Kettering have an anniversary on Aug. 27. Congratulations!
NEXT MEETING is the fifth Monday and will be on Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. It will be a social and members are encouraged to create a beverage to toast the Optimist club.
