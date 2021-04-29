DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: The April 26, 2021 meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7:03 pm by President Stephanie Stueckrath via Zoom.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: Roll call was taken as members joined Zoom with 27 members joining. The April theme was “Panel Power,” challenging members to showcase projects made with panels. A Power Point prepared by Jan Koehn, showcased photos of members’ quilts, and each member commented on their own quilts as they were shown.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: No corrections were offered for the March minutes or treasurer’s report. A motion to approve minutes was made by Kathy Sheldon and seconded by Sandy Hoffner. A motion to approve Treasurer Report was made by Mary Ellen Hornstra and seconded by Dorothea Hoebelheinrich. Motions carried and both placed on file.
———
Unfinished Business
• Quilt Show: Sandy Hoffner reported that, as reported in the newsletter, the dates of Oct. 15-16, 2022 were confirmed by NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center for the show.
• YAA Quilt Show: Mary Ellen Hornstra reminded members that smaller quilt projects are preferred due to space available in the GAR hall. Co-chair Joni Lowe asked that members let either Mary Ellen or herself know approximate size and colors of projects they wish to submit so that they may plan for display.
• QOV Committee: Dawn Atkins indicated there was nothing new to report.
• Baby quilts for National Quilt Day: It was noted that there was no communication thus far from the families who received the baby quilts for National Quilting Day, so the recipients remain unknown.
• Barn Quilt Committee: Sharon Heisigner reported that there had not been classes locally due to difficulty securing a location because of covid restrictions. She invited members to let her know if anyone is aware of a location locally that may now be available as restrictions are relaxed. Jan Koehn will also post the request on the Facebook member page.
• Zoom “Sew In”: President Stephanie Stueckrath asked if members had interest in another Zoom Sew-in. After discussion, it was suggested that perhaps it would be best to wait until winter months to plan such an event again. Stephanie will revisit this in the August agenda.
———
New Business
• Member Information: President Stephanie Stueckrath also asked if members were interested in a sew-in sometime in the future, possibly in-person, for the purpose of doing charity quilt sewing. Members knowing of a location that groups could meet at NO charge are to contact officers. Those interested in gathering to work on charity quilt sewing are also to let the officers know.
• Resumption of in-person meetings: President Stephanie Stueckrath asked for suggestions on when to resume in person meetings. It was suggested that the May meeting be via Zoom and that the Guild try a meeting at Riverside Park for the June meeting when weather would likely be more suitable. The Guild will not pay to reserve a picnic shelter as there are several at Riverside Park and it would be likely that one would be available on a Monday evening. No food will be served at this meeting.
• Sew ‘n Tell for next meeting: The theme for May will be “Favorite Pandemic Projects.”
• Dispersal of fabrics, notions, etc. from an estate: Kathy Sheldon expressed thanks to Sandy Hoffner and Lori Connot for arranging for the dispersal of numerous quilting/sewing items from an estate. Sandy indicated that the family was very appreciative that their mother’s fabric and sewing items were distributed to people who would make good use of them.
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Marlyce Micklos; the prize was a gift certificate from Sassy Cat Quilt Shop.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn at was made at 8:03 pm by Kathy Sheldon, seconded by LaNeda Kuehler, and carried.
Program: Featured quilters were Lori Connot, Sharon Heisinger, and Barb Martin. They showcased quilts that had special meaning for them and discussed their journey into quilting.
Next meeting: May 24, 2021, via Zoom.
ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met April 19, 2021, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Eight officers answered roll call. Twelve other members introduced themselves.
The following members received certificates and were honored for their continued membership in the ALA: Caroline Walsh and Ann Thompson — 25 years, Joyce List and Ethel Goeden — 30 years, Nancy Hermanson, Sheila Knock, Marlys List and Dorothy Hillerson — 40 years.
The minutes were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Natalie Frick, second by Beth Nyquist.
Reports: Girls State — Two girls will be attending Girls State this year. There is also one girl attending Journalism City. Cheers — President Malena reported sending sympathy, birthday and anniversary cards. Deanna Braunagh will be the new chairman of the Cheers committee. Poppies — Joyce List is working with Hy-Vee and Walmart to see how poppies may be safely distributed this year. The date is May 28; volunteers are needed to help with distribution.
Americanism — Winners of the essay contest; all students at Sacred Heart School are: Grade 5 — 1st place -Mary Rounds, 2nd place — Ashton Adams, 3rd place -Maya Villanueva. Grade Six — 1st place — Eden Wolfgram, Eden placed first in the district contest, 2nd place —Thomas Kronaizl, 3rd place — Benjamin Bohemian. Grade Seven — 1st place — Nora Krajewski, 2nd place, Sabrina Krajewski, 3rd place — Juliana Saylor. Winners in the poetry contest are: Grade 5 — 1st place — Raileen Felton from Webster School, Raileen also placed 2nd in the district contest. Grade 6 — 1st place — Andrew Budig, 2nd place Madeline Abbot, 3rd place Isaac Olnes; all from Sacred Heart School. Grade 7 — 1st place Soraya Strickland, Soraya placed first in the district contest. 2nd place — Harrison Krajewski, 3rd place — Gracie Gutmann; all from Sacred Heart School.
Communication was read from the Mae Tieken family; Mae was a long-time and active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. The family made a donation to the unit in her name. Communication and donation from John and Brenda Janssen, members of the Lee Skalberg family was received and specified for support of the Girls and Boys State programs.
Old Business: The updated by-laws were presented to the members. Motion by Joyce List, second by Ellen Becker to approved the by-laws.
New Business: Plans for committee chairmen and hostesses for monthly meetings need to be in place for the May meeting.
With no further business to come before the members, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be May 17. Hostesses are Mary Kuchta and Patty Hojem.
