Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with six people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and two people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Yankton, one from Sioux Falls.
President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Teresa Rentsch who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth gave the word of the day, “international,” which means relating to, or constituting a group or association having members in two or more nations. Jeremy Skrenes gave an 8- to 10-minute speech titled “Seriously BOOT.” Roy Wilcox conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu questions such as black or white, wet or dry, sweet or sour. Pat Acklie-Roth was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Jana Lane evaluated Jeremy Skrenes’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Walter Rentsch who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth who reported on use of the word of the day “international” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Steve Hamilton who reported on speaking times; vote counter Steve Hamilton tallied votes for the best table topics response, and joke masters Jeremy Skrenes and Pat Acklie-Roth.
Toastmaster Teresa Rentsch presented virtual trophies to Jeremy Skrenes for best speaker, Jana Lane for best evaluator, and Tiana Bumbaca-Kuehl for best table topic response.
Tiana Bumbaca-Kuehl was a guest at the meeting. She is a junior at Mount Marty University.
The business meeting was led by Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
