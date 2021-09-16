VERMILLION — Through his research, David De Jong, Ed.D., Educational Leadership division chair at the University of South Dakota School of Education, has found that telepresence robots are successful in establishing a social and physical presence for students who cannot attend in-person classes.
Telepresence robots are being used in classroom settings to provide access to students who cannot be physically present in the room with their peers. The robots allow students to use their laptop, phone or other computing device from a remote location to learn synchronously with their peers.
“When the ability to be physically and socially present in a classroom is obtained through a Wi-Fi connection and telepresence robot in the room, the possibilities to recruit and retain students from across the world may increase,” De Jong said.
In his study, which was recently published in the Journal of Higher Education Theory and Practice, De Jong used two telepresence robots in graduate level courses at USD. The study included survey data from three populations: graduate students using the telepresence robot, graduate students in the room with the robot and a professor teaching the class with the robot.
“The primary positive theme was a perception that the professors were going out of their way to retain the graduate students in their programs and to help them towards graduation,” De Jong said. “The use of telepresence robots opens up access for students located anywhere in the world within a hybrid course at USD.”
