The Answers for Women Conference 2021, “Truth: Uncovering the Lies We Believe,” will delve deeply into God’s Word to find out the truth to questions that confront us daily in this changing world. Satan is crafty, and he mixes truth with error making it hard to discern right from wrong. But when we understand and embrace God’s Word, we will know the difference between the truth and the lies and we will not be deceived. We will be able to hold fast to Christ, and we will be equipped to help others live out their faith with a sincere heart.
This conference from “Answers in Genesis” will be livestreamed from the Answers Center at Ark Encounter, Williamstown, Kentucky, on March 18-20, 2021. Speakers will include Ken Ham, Heidi St. John, Justin Peters, Georgia Purdom and seven others.
Attend the livestream at Redeeming Grace Bible Church, located on the corner of 19th Street and Burleigh in Yankton, free of charge. The conference begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, and runs through 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 20. You’ll find a full schedule of session times, titles and speakers at www.RedeemingGraceBC.org.
The conference includes times of music and worship and provides breaks between most sessions. Refreshments will be served during break times. Feel free to attend the entire conference or to come and go as you need to.
You can contact the church at 665-6317.
