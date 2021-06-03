In 1990, Yankton Area Arts established a scholarship to be awarded to a graduating YHS senior planning to pursue their education in one of the arts disciplines; music, dance, art, theater or writing. In the last 30 years, we have awarded 50 scholarships. Those winners have gone on to become actors of the screen and stage, dancers and choreographers, news anchors, photographers, musicians, composers, teachers and so much more.
This year, YAA was pleased to select two outstanding recipients this year. Congratulations to Yankton High School Seniors Brooke Anderson and Sara Carr!
YAA is so pleased to have our summer programming back in full swing. On Tuesday, June 1, we hosted the 29th Annual Kids Art Fest in Riverside Park. A special thank you to the organizations on hand to offer free arts and crafts projects to kids in our community! Many thanks to Ability Building Services, Ace Coalition, Beta Sigma Phi Preceptor, Boys and Girls Club, Connecting Artists, Mead Cultural Education Center, Missouri National Recreational River, Southeast CASA, St. John’s Lutheran Preschool, Yankton Area Literacy Council, Yankton Community Library, Yankton County Child Protection Team and Yankton County Parents as Teachers. Also thank you to the kids for your creativity, joy and enthusiasm for the arts!
Currently on display at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is an annual juried and traveling exhibit by the Siouxland Artists who have been serving Siouxland for three quarters of a century! The Siouxland Artists have been promoting art and artists by encouraging and supporting each other’s artistic growth, providing visibility for their art at local and regional venues, participating in community art events and working on cooperative projects such as the Alley Art project in Sioux City, exposing members to other regional artists, new forms, styles, techniques and so much more! The 2020 Juried show is on display at G.A.R. Hall through June 18 and a reception honoring the artists will take place on Friday, June 4, from 5:00-7:00pm. All are welcome to join us as all exhibits are free and open to the public.
In addition to the Kids Art Fest, the first of our Tuesday night Summer Concert Series took place in the amphitheater at 8 p.m. The Yankton Area Summer Band (YASB) is an all-volunteer concert band with 70-100 performing musicians each week. Join us each Tuesday evening this month for free concerts in the park! Following the YASB concerts, YAA will host contracted artists in what we call our Pops Concert Series. Join us on the Fourth of July at 8 p.m. with the Hegg Brothers, followed by Mike & Jay on July 13, the Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble on July 20, the 2020 YHS Musical Cast with selections from “Xanadu!” on July 27, and finally Mogen’s Heroes on Aug. 3. All of these concerts are free and open to the public, thanks in part to the City of Yankton and Yankton Parks and Recreation!
YAA’s summer will speed by with our six-week Kids Art Camp beginning mid-June and running through July 23. All information can be found on the YAA website. The annual Meridian en Blanc fundraiser for YAA will be held on July 17 with a theme of Building Bridges, and finally, the Summer Arts Festival held in conjunction with Riverboat Days is happening in August! More information regarding all our programming can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org as well as on social media.
YAA continues to seek volunteers to serve on our board of directors. The board of directors is a group of volunteers who believe in the YAA mission and work to help further that mission while guiding the organization to positively impact the community and be sustainable long into the future! Board members are members of the organization who attend monthly meetings, serve on at least one committee and help with events throughout the year. Interested or have more questions? Contact one of our board members or staff with your questions. Ready to jump in? Contact us at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
Yankton Area Arts invites area photographers to participate in the annual photo competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show. The Annual Photo Exhibit is an area photographic competition, now in its 17th year, designed to encourage and recognize the talents of area photographers. The exhibit is open to photographers of all experience and age levels. Have you ever seen a photo or a painting and recognized a feeling, or a smell, or a memory? This year we are asking photographers to focus on one of our five senses and try to “Capture Sound” in their photo. What would it sound like to step into their photo? Photos must be submitted to G.A.R. Hall July 26-30 during open hours, Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. All photos must be ready to hang. Submission rules and entry forms for the competition can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org or by inquiring at info@yanktonareaarts.org.
YAA would like to remind the public of our year-round gift shop full of unique hand-made items perfect for every special event. We have Yankton puzzles, jewelry, cards, artwork, books, home décor and so much more! You can purchase items in person during our open hours or by special appointment. Additionally, items can be purchased from our online gift shop at yanktonareaarts.square.site.
We greatly appreciate community support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe, friends!
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday by appointment. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
