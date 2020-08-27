Toastmasters Club 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 had a tremendous meeting of fun and laughter this past Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. through a Zoom Hybrid Meeting, which allows members to meet at the Fry’n Pan and on Zoom.
This week’s Presider Janice Stone, VP of Education, called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone. Jack Dahlseid gave the invocation. Together the group said the Pledge of Allegiance. Roy introduced two guests, Vanessa Rockne and Joyce Stevens, President of Toastmasters Club 6217, which meets weekly at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. Marsha Dahlseid was Toastmaster and introduced Steve Hamilton as General Evaluator of the meeting. Grammarian was our newest member, Mike Villanueva, who gave the word of the day, “vivacious.” Prepared speeches were given by Janice Stone on the title of “Onions, Don’t Let Them Make You Cry” based on the Pathways “Leadership & Development, Research” path. Katie Stutzman spoke on the topic of “I’m Back!” based on the Pathways, “Dynamic Leadership Researching & Presenting” path. Table Topics was led by Jack Dahlseid who challenged members to speak for 1 minute on subjects recently discussed in a Zoom Officer’s Training Meeting. Participants were Jeremy Skrenes, Pat Acklie-Roth, Jana Lane, Roy Wilcox, Joyce Stevens and Vanessa Rockne. General Evaluator, Steve Hamilton evaluated the meeting and called on Jennifer Haich to evaluate Janice Stone and Vernon Arens to evaluate Katie Stutzman. Reports were given by Grammarian, Mike Villanueva; Roy Wilcox; Timer, and Jeremy Skrenes, Ah Counter. The award for Best Speaker went to Janice Stone, Vanessa Rockne was Best Table Topics Speaker. Jennifer Haich and Vernon Arens tied for Best Evaluator. Being a part of Toastmasters is a great way to start a Saturday morning.
Guests are welcome to either join us at the Fry’n Pan or on “Zoom” at 7:30 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information, call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org
———
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met via ZOOM at 0730 on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Club President Angela Mann called the meeting to order, a wonderful prayer was given by Marsha Dahlseid, and then Angela Mann led the pledge of allegiance. Dan Klimisch was Toastmaster of the meeting and called on Master Evaluator Jennifer Haich to introduce her program team of Janice Stone and Angela Mann as speech evaluators, Marsha Dahlseid as ah counters, Jeremy Skrenes as vote counter, and grammarian. The word of the day was “vicarious- experienced in the imagination through the feelings or actions of another person.”
An impromptu speech called “Puppy Love” given by Jana Lane, and Mike Villanueva gave his ice breaker speech from the pathways dynamic leadership path titled “Fear.” Following the speeches, table topics were led by Jack Dahlseid, who assigned speakers a color and then called on members to talk about what those colors represented to them. Jennifer Haich led the evaluation portion of the meeting and called on Angela Mann to evaluate Jana Lane’s speech and Janice Stone to evaluate Mike Villanueva’s speech. After the speech evaluations, Jennifer Haich asked for reports by grammarian and vote counter Jeremy Skrenes. Ah counters Marsha Dahlseid then gave her report. Jennifer Haich presented her through evaluation of the meeting in general. Dan Klimisch called on Marsha Dahlseid to give the joke of the day and then presented trophies to Mike Villanueva for best speaker and best table topics. Janice Stone received the trophy for the best evaluator. Toastmaster Dan Klimisch then turned the meeting over to President Angela Mann who conducted a brief business session and then adjourned the meeting.
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 meets each Saturday from 7:30-8:40 a.m. at the Fryn’ Pan or via zoom. Guests are always welcome to attend a meeting. ZOOM link available on request. For information about Toastmasters, call (605) 665-8448, (605) 660-0472 or (402) 640-2579 or visit us at http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.