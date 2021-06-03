VERMILLION — JoAnn Kunkel, ’90 B.S., ’02 M.B.A., has been named the University of South Dakota vice president of finance and administration. She will start her new position June 1.
Kunkel joins USD after serving in the Sanford Health system for nearly 30 years. She worked in various roles before joining Sanford’s executive team as chief financial officer in 2012. Kunkel recently retired in October 2020.
As Sanford Health’s CFO, Kunkel oversaw a team of more than 3,000 members in finance, accounting, revenue cycle and analytics. She notably led the development of the consolidated finance function as Sanford grew from $1.0 billion in 2009 to $6.2 billion today.
“JoAnn is incredibly talented in her field, and I am confident she will lead USD’s financial affairs with the same commitment and care she has shown Sanford Health,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “JoAnn will help to uphold USD’s dedication to fiscal responsibility and its efforts to promote efficiency as we focus on making higher education affordable to our students.”
Kunkel has stayed connected to USD and has been an integral member of the USD Foundation Board of Directors and the USD Beacom School of Business Dean’s Advisory Board.
Kunkel was one of three finalists who interviewed on campus in May.
