On March 15, 2019, in Christchurch, New Zealand, an assailant targeted two mosques during Friday prayers, killing 51 worshipers and wounding an additional 49. It was the worst mass shooting in the country’s history.

Within six days of the Christchurch shooting, the New Zealand prime minister announced a proposal to ban semi-automatic weapons. Within twoweeks, a formal introduction of the bill occurred. Twenty-six days after the attack, the bill passed by a vote of 125 to 1. The new firearm laws in New Zealand amend the Arms Act by banning most semi-automatic firearms and some shotguns and large-capacity magazines, as well as introducing restrictions on possessing a prohibited firearm. A large buy-back program for prohibited weapons was introduced in 2019. In addition, tougher penalties were instituted for persons illegally possessing prohibited firearms and parts.

