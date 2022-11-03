On March 15, 2019, in Christchurch, New Zealand, an assailant targeted two mosques during Friday prayers, killing 51 worshipers and wounding an additional 49. It was the worst mass shooting in the country’s history.
Within six days of the Christchurch shooting, the New Zealand prime minister announced a proposal to ban semi-automatic weapons. Within twoweeks, a formal introduction of the bill occurred. Twenty-six days after the attack, the bill passed by a vote of 125 to 1. The new firearm laws in New Zealand amend the Arms Act by banning most semi-automatic firearms and some shotguns and large-capacity magazines, as well as introducing restrictions on possessing a prohibited firearm. A large buy-back program for prohibited weapons was introduced in 2019. In addition, tougher penalties were instituted for persons illegally possessing prohibited firearms and parts.
On Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut, a man took his family’s firearms and killed 26 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Within five weeks of the Sandy Hook tragedy, President Obama signed 23 executive orders and made 12 congressional proposals. In turn, the U.S. Senate voted on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013, which failed to pass by a vote of 40 to 60. In addition, the Manchin–Toomey Amendment, which aimed to improve background checks for gun sales, failed to pass by a vote of 54 to 46 (60 votes needed).
On May 24, 2022, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos fatally shot 19 students and two teachers and wounded 17 other people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
There have been 40 school shooting in our country in 2022.
I live in a state where a person running for public office is deemed better able to make good decisions for the people of this state if he or she has an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association.
One of our elected leaders claimed that semi-automatic rifles are a sporting gun and people “use them to shoot prairie dogs and, you know, other types of varmints.” A prairie dog averages 12-16 inches in length and weighs 1-3 pounds, according to the National Park Service.
For years, I have heard it said that “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Well, that’s not working.
And yes, I do know about the Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
But what’s happening in our country now has nothing to do with a well regulated Militia. And the Second Amendment was never meant to take priority over the “rights” proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all people are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Our children have the right to life. The right to graduate, go off to college, find a job, get married, have children, retire, grow old.
So far in this year 2022, there are 1,412 children, ages 1-17, who will not graduate, go off to college, find a job, get married, have children, retire, grow old. Their right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness was taken away by a bullet shot from a gun.
And the people elected to public office, who promise to do great things for us, are incapable or unwilling to do anything to stop it from continuing to happen. The best they can do is thoughts and prayers.
I do realize that my words here will accomplish absolutely nothing, and to many these are simply the rantings of another left-leaning liberal. But then I wonder, is it so terrible to want to find a way to keep our children from getting killed by a gun? And does the average hunter in South Dakota need a weapon that can fire 45 rounds per minute?
The simple and sad truth is that, in this “great nation,” we do indeed love our guns more than our children. What other conclusion can we come to? Because if New Zealand can do it, we should be able to do it. But we don’t want to.
In one of the congregations I served, we placed a small paper “Wish Book” in the pew racks. It had information about worship schedule, Sunday School, etc., on the front and boxes one could check on the inside with things like “I wish the pastor would call on me” or “I wish I knew more about weekday Preschool.” The last line simply read “I wish” followed by a blank space.
One Sunday, a Wish Book was found in the offering plate. It read “I wish that people will not die.” It was in a child’s hand.
I am also a child wishing for a safer country for our children.
