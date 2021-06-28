SIOUX FALLS — POET Biorefining/Chancellor awarded $2,000 in grants through the 2021 Never Satisfied Community Grant Program.
Two organizations were recipients of the 2021 grants: Marion Fire and Rescue and Chancellor Reformed Church.
Marion Fire and Rescue was awarded a $1,000 grant to purchase a complete medic bag and equipment and communication radios. These tools will be used by the Marion firefighters, who are trained emergency medical responders — helping relieve some pressure on the ambulance service and save lives.
The Chancellor Reformed Church received a $1,000 grant to help transform the church basement into a Red Cross approved disaster relief/tornado shelter. The church, following the recommendations of their local Red Cross chapter, will use the funds for three potential projects, depending on what is deemed the greatest need. These items include a chair lift, a Red Cross symbol painted in the parking lot, and signage denoting safety areas.
“POET takes the health and safety of our team members and communities very seriously,” said Tom Pierson, POET Biorefining/Chancellor General Manager. “We are proud to support these organizations in their goals to improve the safety of our families and neighbors; safety is POET’s top priority and we applaud others who hold these values as closely as we do.”
Through the Never Satisfied Community Grant Program, individuals and organizations were invited to apply for funding for projects aimed at changing their community for the better. For more information, visit poet.com/neversatisfied.
