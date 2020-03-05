Today (Friday) is the World Day of Prayer celebration in the Gathering Place at Avera Sister James Care Center, 2111 E. 11th St., Yankton. Church Women United will present the service, which begins at 2 p.m.
Written by the women of Zimbabwe, the service will give insight into this African country.
It is also a chance to learn more about your personal faith journey. This service is more interactive than recent ones. Based on scripture John 5: 2-9a, it centers on the healing of a man who had been crippled for 38 years. Jesus said to him, “Take up your mat and walk.” First Jesus asked the man if he wanted to be healed. We will be exploring that concept, either personally or community wide.
Choir members are being encouraged to come at 1 p.m. to practice the songs. For those who would like to volunteer, but not sing, come about 1:30 p.m. to help bring people to the Gathering Place.
Sister James’ staff will serve light refreshments following the service.
Contact Veronica Trezona at (605) 660-5612 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.