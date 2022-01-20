WASHINGTON — Postal Regulatory Commission Chairman Michael Kubayanda has announced the election of Commissioner Ann C. Fisher as vice chairman of the agency. PRC regulations state that the Commission elect a member to serve as vice chairman for a term of one year.
In making the announcement, Kubayanda said, “Congratulations to Vice Chairman Fisher on her election to the vice chair role for 2022. She brings extensive experience and knowledge of postal issues to the position. I would also like to thank Commissioner Ashley Poling for her excellent service as vice chairwoman throughout calendar year 2021.”
Fisher was appointed commissioner of the PRC in August 2019 following her nomination by President Donald J. Trump and confirmation by the United States Senate. Her experience with postal issues spans close to three decades.
Vice Chairman Fisher spent 12 years on Capitol Hill in various roles, including deputy staff director to former Chairman Susan Collins (R-ME) of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. In this capacity, she served as the key Republican Senate aide responsible for overseeing the development of the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act (PAEA). Enacted in 2006, PAEA fundamentally overhauled the Postal Service by increasing pricing flexibility, reducing the administrative burden, and providing for stable and predictable rates. Additionally, PAEA increased financial and service transparency by requiring the Postal Service to file a number of reports with its regulator annually. Fisher also managed postal and federal employee issues for Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Mississippi) on the Senate Subcommittee on International Security and Proliferation. She began her career in the Senate serving as an economist on the Senate Small Business Committee for then-Chairman Larry Pressler (R-S.D.).
Fisher additionally served as a government relations manager at the U.S. Postal Service headquarters in Washington under former Postmaster General William Henderson. Immediately prior to her designation as commissioner, Fisher was director of public affairs and government relations at the PRC.
Fisher resides with her husband and two daughters in Washington. She’s a native of Yankton, South Dakota (daughter of Paul and Cathryn Rehfuss, Yankton) and holds an M.A. degree in economics from the University of South Dakota and a B.S. degree in mathematics from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
